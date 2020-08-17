Niagara District To Host Champion of Champions Tournament at Port Colborne G&CC

The 2020 Champion of Champions Committee for the Niagara District of Ontario has announced that the Walt McCollum, Niagara District Champion of Champions, has set a date and secured a location for play. The Committee had planned to launch a re-tooled event that was a “Celebration of Golf in Niagara” at the 2020 tournament.

Billy Simkin, committee member and Head Professional at Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club said, “While our big plans have been set back due to Covid-19, we feel that you, the Champions, deserve the chance to represent your Club”.

Club champions from area clubs can mark Saturday, September 26th on their calendars.

Tom Vanderlip, General Manager & committee member announced today, “On behalf of the owners and all the staff here at The Port Colborne Country Club we want to say how thrilled we are to be hosting the 2020 Walt McCollum, Niagara District Champion of Champions. This event has a wonderful rich history and has been of great significance to Niagara golfers for many years. Given what has take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were concerned that this event might not take place, but the owners here have agreed to host to ensure the playing of this important event that is celebrating it’s 71st year.”

A note from the committee to the media adds, “Safety is of the utmost importance and the committee is confident that Port Colborne County Club will follow all of the protocols that have been mandated by the Provincial Government and the Niagara Region and provide a safe environment for all participants. The Committee looks forward to welcoming Niagara’s best golfers to compete next month.”