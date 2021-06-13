Niagara Golf Wall of Recognition Launched

Uxbridge, ON – Niagara Golf (www.niagaragolf.org) is extremely pleased to introduce the Niagara Golf “Wall of Recognition” in conjunction with Golf Ontario. Together, along with the assistance of many active and retired leaders in the Niagara golf industry, this ‘Wall of Recognition’ will proudly share the history of golf in the Niagara Region.

“In Niagara, we are very passionate about recognizing those who have made an impact on the game of golf in more ways than winning,” shared the Selection Committee. “We cannot think of a better way to honour those pioneers than having them recognized and inducted into the Niagara Golf Wall of Recognition. The Niagara Golf Wall of Recognition recognizes not only players that have exceeded expectations, but also the Professionals, Owners, Press, Management, and Volunteers who have made a significant impact and/or influence on golf in Niagara.”

Of the long list of notable inaugural inductees, a few to highlight in the Class of 2021 are Canadian golf legends Marlene Stewart Streit, Cathy Sherk, and Rod Spittle. All members of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, these three legends account for more than 75 championship titles between them. To view the full list of inductees for the Class of 2021, please visit golfniagara.org/wall.

John White, a PGA of Canada Director of Golf Operations at Beechwood Golf & Social and one of five members on the Wall of Recognition Selection Committee, is “so excited that the Niagara Wall of Recognition came to fruition due to the hard work of the committee. It has been a dream of mine to create a platform to recognize all the people of Niagara that have done great things and contributed to the golf community. Niagara has so many special people and now we can tell their story for all golfers to learn about them for years to come.”

As a hot spot for golf, Niagara, where men, women, and juniors of all ages have a place to play, practice, and love the game of golf, we hope to one day see these young players take their place on the Wall of Recognition.

Do you know someone that would be the perfect candidate for the Niagara Golf Wall of Recognition? Visit golfniagara.org/wall for the Induction Criteria and to fill out a Nomination Form.