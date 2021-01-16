Canada’s Nick Taylor Leads Sony Open in Hawaii

Canada’s Nick Taylor leads the Sony Open in Hawaii through 36 holes. The two-time Tour Winner, with the last one coming at Pebble Beach in 2020, likes the course this week and is putting extremely well, leading the field in strokes-gained, putting.

He fashioned a 62 (-8) in the second round, surging him up the leaderboard.

He is coming off t-29 finish in a field of 42 players at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the hilly Kapalua Plantation. A place that tests players physical endurance far more than the Waialae GC played this week.

“It’s a nice walk this week,” commented Taylor on this week’s oceanside design. “Our legs are very appreciative of that. I’ve always liked this golf course. It kind of suits my eye off the tee.”

Despite not having his best finish at the Sentry TOC, Taylor says the extra week of play has been an assist to his form this week.

“In the past I’ve come here a little rusty. I’m usually back in Canada for December. Playing last week in Maui helps getting the rust off and I went there quite early, as well that. Helped me out, just shaking rust off.”

He added, “I’ve driven the ball well the last couple days and really putted well. Obviously when you’re doing that you’re going to shoot some good scores, and reading the greens well, so hopefully I’ll keep doing that.”

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes also made the cut, as did Mike Weir. Weir, playing on a Sponsor’s Exemption, last made the cut at the Sony Open in 1998.

Hughes and Weir will play together in the third round, along with Cam Davis.

Taylor will play alongside Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson.

