Nicklaus, Snead & Pebble Beach Equals Compelling Viewing

This week on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast (Episode 62) we break down a Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf Match that was recently uploaded to YouTube by the PGA TOUR.

We’re glad it was as it is one of the best matches ever featured on the program, for multiple reasons. It includes iconic players Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead playing over the Pebble Beach Golf Links. It also has the addition of modern day commentary from Nicklaus himself.

As it was digitally remastered, the colours are vibrant and it gives you a fantastic look at the course conditions of this revered layout at that time almost six decades ago.

Watch it for yourself and enjoy. I know we did.

