Noah Steele Adds To Sponsor Portfolio with BetRegal Agreement

[TORONTO]— BetRegal, a Canadian sports betting and e-gaming entity, announced a multi-year partnership this week with professional golfer Noah Steele that will see Steele wear the BetRegal logo on the chest of his shirts during competition.

Steele, a first-year professional and one of Canada’s top golf prospects, already has a PGA TOUR Canada title under his belt after winning the 2021 Osprey Valley Open as an amateur. He won that tournament by six strokes in a dominant performance against a field of pros.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BetRegal and can’t thank them enough for their support and belief in me,” said Steele, a native of Kingston, Ont. “I love how committed BetRegal is to celebrating their Canadian roots and as a huge sports fan I can’t wait to interact with the BetRegal brand.”

Steele’s victory at the 2021 Osprey Valley Open was punctuated by a final-round 65. He finished at 23 under par, becoming the first amateur to win on PGA TOUR Canada since 2003. His victory, along with a runner-up at the Brudenell River Classic, propelled him to a third-place finish on the PGA TOUR Canada points list, securing him a full card for the 2022 Canadian schedule. He also earned playing privileges on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica through that circuit’s qualifying school.

BetRegal already has national partnerships with two titans of the Canadian sports landscape as the Official Sports Betting Partner of both the CFL and the PGA of Canada, which includes iconic championships in the Grey Cup and the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada respectively.

“When we started thinking about a young Canadian golfer who we wanted to partner with we kept coming back to Noah Steele just given the trajectory he is on, the locations he will be playing and his ability to engage with our customers,” said Michael Mirtl, CEO of BetRegal. “We couldn’t be more excited and we can’t wait to see the BetRegal logo on Noah’s shirt throughout his journey hopefully to the PGA TOUR.”

Steele is fresh off recent back-to-back top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit. He currently sits 52nd on the South American circuit’s season-long points race. As is the case on PGA TOUR Canada, the top-10 players at season’s end will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status.

Steele will resume his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in Brazil on April 21-24.

