Noah Steele Leads Mackenzie Tour Osprey Valley Open – Kingston Amateur Out Front After 36

(Mackenzie Tour) CALEDON, Ontario —In a field of 144 players, two amateurs are stealing the show after two rounds of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Osprey Valley Open on the Heathlands course at TPC Toronto.

First-round co-leader Noah Steele followed his 66 with a 65 to get to 11-under for the tournament. The 23-year-old from Kingston, Ontario recorded an eagle and five birdies Friday to take a two-shot lead over fellow amateur Etienne Papineau heading into the weekend.

“I hit the ball nice again—not quite as good as [Thursday]—but I actually made some putts of length, which was nice,” said Steele. “It was nice to convert a few that were 20 to 25 feet to start the day, and then I just kept it going with a couple good iron shots on the back.”

Papineau matched Steele’s second-round total, also shooting a 65, to get to 9-under, moving to second place on the leaderboard.

“Everything was working pretty well,” said the 24-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. “My short game is really good right now, and the long game is really good, as well, so overall I’m just minimizing my mistakes. I’m just taking my opportunities and overall; just a great week so far”

Both players are members of Golf Canada’s National Amateur squad.

“They really provide us with everything we need to learn and grow,” said Steele of the national team. “We’re really lucky to have them, and how we’re playing shows the work and the time that they put into us.”

“It just shows that we belong here,” added Papineau. “It’s just a learning experience for us. We’re going to get better from it, and we’ll grow as players, as well. It’s definitely great to be a part of a great tournament and compete with these great players.”

Evan Holmes is the top professional after two days. He sits alone in third place, at 9-under, while Blair Bursey of Gander, Newfoundland, and a pair of players from Ontario, Cambridge’s Tyson Turchanski and Aurora’s Jacob Lehman are tied for fourth.

