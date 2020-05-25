Ontario Golfer Wins U.S. Collegiate National Nutrition Award

Noah Steele of Kingston, Ontario has become the first golfer, and first Canadian to win a particular national award in the United States.

Steele, a member of Team Canada, and currently ranked #1 on the National Order of Merit, was named as the Male winner of the 2020 “Muscle Milk” National Athlete of The Year. The honour is presented by the Collegiate and Professional Sports Dietitian Association (CPSDA) to the person “whose athletic accomplishments and academic achievements reflect dedication to sports nutrition.”

Steele, a Senior at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Texas, was joined in the recognition by Sarah Griffith, a soccer athlete at Purdue University.

A two-time winner of the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship and a winner of three NCAA golf tournaments, Steele joined Flagstick.com for a video interview to explain what it means to win the award and how a renewed focus on nutrition and fitness is helping him achieve his golf potential.

Noah Steele Named Muscle Milk National Athlete of The Year by the CPSDA

—

Sign up for our free FGM Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.