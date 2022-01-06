Kingston’s Noah Steele Signs On With One Eleven Management Group

He’s made his decision. After being courted by several firms, and following his recent move into professional golf, Canada’s Noah Steele has signed with One Eleven Management Group for representation.

“I’m really excited to get my professional golf journey underway and thrilled to work with Jeff Dykeman and One Eleven Management Group in doing so,” said Steele, a twenty-four-year-old Kingston, Ont., native. “Jeff’s reputation in the golf industry is fantastic and it was clear after a number of conversations that this would be a great match for both of us.”

Steele, a member of the National Team Program and considered one of the top rising prospects in Canadian pro golf, made the announcement today. The 3-time NCAA tournament winner during his tenure at Sam Houston State continued that success post graduation with an amateur season to remember in 2021.

Following some appearances in the United States, Steele kicked off his summer within his home country’s borders with a top-five finish at the Canadian Amateur Championship. He then embarked on a five-event run of epic proportions on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

During that campaign he finished no lower than 13th in all the tournaments, earned a win, a runner-up, and another top-ten to finish 3rd on the season-long points list to secure PGA TOUR Canada status for 2022. The victory at the Osprey Valley Open at TPC Toronto saw him eclipse the field by six strokes, going 23-under-par for the four rounds.

Steele also earned conditional status on PGA Tour Latinoamerica for the 2022 season and hopes to play a full slate of events starting in February before returning home to play a full schedule on PGA Tour Canada. In addition, he will try to qualify for June’s RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour. His next tournament appearance will be next week at the Talking Stick Classic on the Arizona-based Outlaw Tour.

“We are thrilled to start working with Noah, who on top of being exceptionally talented is also a total class act,” said Jeff Dykeman, CEO of One Eleven Management Group. “Noah is extremely dedicated to the process of achieving his goal of winning on the PGA Tour. We feel very privileged to be working with him and will do whatever we can to help and support him on this journey.”

At One Eleven Management Group, Steele will be aligned with many other well-known athletes and celebrities who are managed under their umbrella. That includes 5-time Olympian Jayna Hefford, who not only shares a hometown with Steele but attended the same high school. Others represented by the Group include comedian Gerry Dee; sportscasters James Duthie, Natasha Staniszewski and Lindsay Hamilton; curling stars Jennifer Jones & John Epping; and Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Rod Spittle.

“I am very happy with my decision,” Steele shared with Flagstick.com. “It’s a great fit and I know Jeff and the One Eleven Management Group will be very helpful as I work toward achieving all my goals in professional golf.”

