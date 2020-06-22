Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Visits Nobleton Lakes

A strong field of talented junior golfers took the Nobleton Lakes Golf Course in Nobleton, Ontario this past weekend (June 20-21) for the Canada Junior Open at Nobleton Lakes.

The Florida-based Hurricane Junior Golf Tour is trying to offer some competitive opportunities to Canadian juniors this season and this is the first of the planned events. The next one will take place at Silver Lakes GC in East Gwillimbury, Ontario.

The tournament at Nobleton was played over the Woods and Lake nines at the 27-hole facility, offering a stern test for the competitors, many playing their first tournament of the season after the Covid-19 self-isolation period.

It was a tight race in the Tiger Woods (Boy 16-18) division. Noah Campbell (76-75) of Pickering, Ontario narrowly beat out former Ontario Junior Champion Nolan Pizza for the title. A single shot separated the players with Hudson Lafayette of Oakville, Ontario picking up a third place finish.

Play was equally competitive in the Justin Timberlake Division for Girls 14-18. Former Drive Chip & Putt Champion Vanessa Borovilos (72-73) beat out fellow Torontonian Sarah Beqaj (75-71) for the win. Nicole Gal of Oaville, ON was third.

Eric Zhao of Toronto was the victor in the Ernie Els class for Boys aged 11-13 while Andreas Diogenous of Cambridge dominated the Boys 14-15 (Will Smith) Division with a startling thirteen-shot victory. His -1 total, with scores of 71 and 72, put him well ahead of his nearest competitor, Andrew Aquino of Toronto.

The full leaderboards are available at this link.