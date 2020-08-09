fbpx
Nonie Marler Wins Ontario Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship

August 9, 2020 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Nonie Marler (centre) wins the 2020 Golf Ontario Women's Mid-Amateur Championship. Left - Judith Kyrinis, Right - Terrill Samuel (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Dalewood, ON – With the third and final round coming to an end for the Ontario Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Dalewood Golf Club, Public Player Nonie Marler (Marine Drive GC) took home the prestigious title on August 6. The players enjoyed welcoming weather for the final round, a huge improvement over what they experienced in the first two days.

Three near flawless rounds left Marler in a great position for the win, with four birdies on the final day (218). Climbing the leaderboard in the final round, Terrill Samuel (Weston G&CC), played her best round of the championship finishing with one under par (222). Falling to third, 2017 Ontario Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion Judith Kyrinis (Granite GC), completed the day with a tough 76 (224).

“The conditions were certainly interesting and as it dried out over the course of the last couple of days, the greens sped up and it’s been great to be out here”, said Marler while reflecting on the rounds. With the circumstances surrounding Covid, we are dealing with “very interesting times so it’s an absolute pleasure and honour to be able to play actual tournament golf at the moment, and certainly for the last couple of days in the company of Judith. Judith and I played together last summer in the Canadian Mid-Amateur’s, so it’s nice to be able to play with her again; Terrill as well and then Lindsay today”. 

In closing, “Rob (Watson) thank you much, you and your team, you guys were fantastic and you have done a great job here so far in spite of these very interesting times. To Brad, his guys and gals in the pro shop, and Jerry Fox, the Superintendent and his crew, thank you very much. A big thank you to the many volunteers who took the time out of their week to assist with this event as well. All in all, thank you for letting a Vancouverite play with you ladies this week!”

Final Leaderboard

1Nonie Marler  Public Player+9F+473717476294
2Lindsey Hummel  St. Thomas Golf & Country+13FE73757872298
T3Judith Kyrinis  Granite GC+15F+470787676300
T3Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC+15F+673787178300
5Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country+16F+373777675301
6Stefani Markovich  Lookout Point Country Clu+17F+375757775302
7Jessie Mercer  Black Bear Ridge GC+24778080 237
8Marion Reid  Islington GC+26798179 239
9Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC+36788883 249
10Lisa Volchoff  Brantford G&CC+48819684 261
11Jenna Power  Derrydale Golf Club+839510299 296
12Jacqui Mutch  Sturgeon Point Golf Club+849898101 297

