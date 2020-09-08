Notable Holes – #1, Rideau Lakes Golf & Country Club

Among the 150+ golf courses in the Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec region there are many holes that quickly get your attention. They do so for many reasons. It can be for their outright beauty, their intimidation factor, and maybe, for how fun they are to navigate. Whatever the case, as we have profiled just about every golf course in the area through the last 24 seasons of Flagstick, we are shifting directions to pay attention to notable holes.

Golf has a notable history in the Westport Region of Ontario. Among the local courses that has served as the incubator for plenty of golf talent is the Rideau Lakes Golf & Country Club.

With a family cottage nearby, sisters Brittany & Brooke Henderson honed their games at the club, as did many notable club professionals and top amateurs through the years.

The impeccably groomed nine-hole course, with long views to Upper Rideau Lake, has plenty of notable and testing holes, but it is the opener that immediately grabs your attention.

Appearing slight for a par four, at just 255 yards, it provides a classic risk-reward test right out of the gate.

From the elevated tee next to the clubhouse one assumes that you can simply blast your first shot towards the green, but golfers will find that does not automatically lead to a great score. The opportunity exists, but you must be precise.

The fairway rises just before the green, often rejecting shots that do not carry far enough to reach the surface in one shot. Out of bounds looms left, and Willows will capture errant shots to the right. Multiple bunkers must also be avoided.

A precise wedge for a second shot will set up a chance at a birdie, but avoid going long, as the land there works away from the green and can lead to trouble.

It’s a picturesque hole, a great starter, and the perfect introduction to a course much-beloved by locals, cottagers, and other visitors.