OCAA Golf Champions Decided

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Repeat medalists stood atop the podium at the conclusion of the 2021 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Golf Championships.

Hayley McCallum (Mississauga) of Humber became the sixth women to repeat as OCAA champion, shooting a closing round 76 to win the 54-hole event by seven strokes. McCallum is now a three-time OCAA medalist to go with her silver in 2018. She entered the day tied with fellow teammate Madison Ouellette (Amaranth), who settled for the silver medal, shooting an 83 on Wednesday.

Another Hawk, Elaine Surjoprajogo (Brampton) and Durham’s Devyn Fraser (Uxbridge) finished where they ended on Tuesday, in a third-place tie and a share of the bronze medal, 15 strokes behind McCallum. All four medalists are also named to the OCAA All-Ontario Team.

It marks the first time since 2007 that golfers from the same school claimed all three medal positions, and the first time since 2011 that teammates finished 1-2. Maggie Trainor, Jamie Steedman and Shauna Wilde won gold, silver and bronze for Humber 14 years ago, while Durham’s Tiffany Albath and Kayleigh Kraemer alternated between gold and silver in 2010 and 2011.

Not surprisingly given its 1-2-3 individual finish, Humber claimed its second consecutive OCAA women’s team title winning by 45 strokes. St. Clair earned runner-up status, 20 strokes ahead of bronze medalist Durham.

Humber Hawks, OCAA Women’s Champions (Photo: OCAA – Bob Davies)

A long drought was ended on the men’s side as 2019 bronze medalist Jamaal Moussaoui (Kingston) shot the best round of anyone during the three-day competition, a two-under 70, to win the championship by five strokes. Moussaoui becomes the first St. Lawrence student-athlete to win individual gold since Mike Poutenan won for SLC-Brockville in 1985.

Teammate Peter Beneteau (Odessa) who had a one-stroke lead at the beginning of the day, held on to second place by one stroke to give St. Lawrence a 1-2 finish. Moussaoui and Beneteau helped guide St. Lawrence to its first-ever OCAA men’s team championship.

Georgian’s Christian Leduc (Innisfil) overcame a tough second round score to shoot 73, securing the bronze medal. Rounding out the top five were Mitchel Hampson (Mitchell) of Fanshawe, 11 strokes behind the leader, and Matthew Cho-Chu (Thunder Bay) of Confederation and Ryan McAskill (Georgetown) of Humber, who both ended 14 strokes back. The top five golfers plus ties are named to the OCAA All-Ontario Team.

Fanshawe finished in second place in the men’s team standings, three strokes behind St. Lawrence. Georgian took the team bronze, nine strokes off the pace.

St. Clair won its third consecutive Division II crown, defeating closest rival Confederation by 18 strokes. Host Sault earned bronze, 23 strokes behind St. Clair.

The championship took place at Crimson Ridge in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Sixty student-athletes from 10 schools competed at the championship, including Confederation College (Thunder Bay), Durham College (Oshawa), Fanshawe College (London), Georgian College (Barrie), Humber College (Etobicoke), Lakehead University (Orillia), Niagara College (Welland), St. Clair College (Windsor), St. Lawrence College (Kingston) and host Sault College.

The tournament consisted of three 18-hole rounds. The male and female player posting the lowest gross score through 54 holes won their respective individual championship.

Men’s teams consist of four or five golfers, with the top four individual scores of each round contributing to the total team score. Women’s teams consist of two or three golfers, with the top two individual scores of each round contributing to their total score. Schools with the lowest aggregate of gross scores after 54 holes win the respective team titles.

The top OCAA golfers and teams will move on to compete at the 2021 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Golf National Championships, presented by PING. The event takes place at the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., from Oct. 11-15 and is hosted by St. Clair.

For more event photos see the OCAA Facebook at this link.