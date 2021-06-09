Ontario-Based Amateur Senior Ryder Cup Returns For 2021

Getting stronger year by year. Unfortunately the Ontario-based Senior Ryder Cup had to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it has returned with a flourish for its 22nd season of competition.

The organization says they have added 40 new member golf clubs for the year ahead, bringing to total to 148. That encompasses 139 in Ontario, 5 from western New York, and 4 from Eastern Michigan.

As a result there should be some 1700+ senior amateur golfers taking part this year; this will include several clubs in Eastern Ontario and others in Northern Ontario.

There is expectation that at least 24 clubs will join in the competition in 2022. They started with just four in 1999.

2021 will culminate in five playoff events. They will take place at Barrie Country Club, Brockville Country Club, Maple City Golf and Country Club, Brantford Golf and Country Club and Whitevale Golf Club.

After the playoff matches (and more than 1200 regular season matches), a total of 16 club teams will play for the Senior Ryder Cup Championship on September 14th in Cambridge at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

The championship, when it was last held in 2019, was won by the team from the Whitevale Golf Club.

New clubs for the 2021 season:

Baxter Creek Golf Club – Fraserville;

Carlisle Golf Club – Carlisle;

Cataraqui Golf and Country Club – Kingston;

Cedar Green Golf Club – Sudbury (Garson);

Cedarhurst Golf Club – Beaverton;

Cedar Green Golf Club – Garson;

Eagle Creek Golf Club – Dunrobin;

Glendale Golf Club – Hamilton;

Hylands Golf Club – Gloucester;

Idylwylde Golf and Country Club – Sudbury;

Kingswell Glen Golf Club – Petrolia;

Lapeer Country Club – Lapeer, Michigan;

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club – Gormley;

North Bay Golf & Country Club – North Bay;

Osprey Links Golf Course – Callander;

Rebel Creek Golf Club – Petersburg;

Sleepy Hollow Golf & Country Club – Whitchurch-Stouffville

Springville Country Club – Springville, NY;

The Oaks of Cobden Golf Club – Cobden;

Timberwolf Golf Club – Sudbury (Garson);

New Clubs from 2020’s cancelled season:

Brooklea Golf Club – Midland;

Casselview Golf Club – Casselman;

Champlain Golf Club – Gatineau, PQ;

Craigowan Golf Club – Woodstock;

Crosswinds Golf & Country Club – Burlington;

eQuinelle Golf Club – Kemptville;

Homestead Golf Club – Durham;

Indianwood Golf & Country Club – Lake Orion, Michigan;

Loyalist Golf & Country Club – Bath;

Orchard Beach Golf Club – Keswick;

Pembroke Golf Club – Pembroke;

Petawawa Golf Club – Petawawa;

Renfrew Golf Club – Renfrew;

Rolling Meadows Golf Club – Niagara Falls;

Smugglers Glen Golf Club – Lansdowne;

The Links at Dover Coast Golf Club – Port Dover;

Trafalgar Golf & Country Club – Milton;

Transit Valley Golf Club – East Amherst NY;

Upper Canada Golf Club – Morrisburg;

Victoria Park East Golf Club – Puslinch.

For more information on the Senior Ryder Cup you can visit www.seniorrydercup.com

