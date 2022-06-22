Ontario-Based Senior Ryder Cup Continues Growth

Despite a pandemic that reduced the number of participating clubs, the Ontario-based Senior Ryder continues to rise in popularity. Event organizers says their 23rd season of competition is now underway and it includes a record number of players.

The tally now includes close to 2000 players from 157 clubs. 152 of those are from Ontario, with two from Quebec and three from Western New York. That represents 19 new ones with 8 more returning from hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of those clubs are fielding two teams for the competition and even with the burgeoning numbers, the administrators say they are aiming for greater heights. Their future plans include expansion to 200 member clubs.

The regular season matches conclude in early August, followed by five regional playoff events at Bridgewater Country Club, Brockville Country Club, Tangle Creek Golf Club, West Haven G &CC, and Whitevale Golf Club.

Following fourteen hundred plus (1400+) regular season and playoff matches, sixteen club teams will qualify for play in the Senior Ryder Cup Championship to be contested in mid-September at the Walter Travis gem, Lookout Point Country Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The defending Senior Ryder Cup champion is the team from the Scarboro Golf & Country Club.

New clubs for the 2022 season: Bay of Quinte Golf & C.C., Cambridge Golf Club, Guelph Lakes Golf & C.C., Hamilton Golf & C.C. (home of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open), Hawkesbury Golf & C.C., Huron Pines Golf & C.C., Innerkip Highlands Golf Club, Lively Golf Club, Mitchell Golf & C.C., National Pines Golf Club, Rocky Crest Golf Club, Sauble Golf & C.C., Station Creek Golf Club, Stratford Country Club, The Links at Dover Coast, The Oxford Hills, Whitetail Golf Club, Whitlock Golf & C.C., Wildfire Golf Club.

Clubs returning from a COVID hiatus: Bayview Golf & C.C., Blue Mountain Golf & C.C., Heron Point Golf Links, Midland Golf & C.C, Oakville Golf Club, Peterborough Golf Club, Sarnia Golf & C.C., St. Catharines Golf & C.C.

Originating in 1999, with four member clubs, the Senior Ryder Cup has a comprehensive website at ‘www.seniorrydercup.com’. The website hosts all communications, season schedules, season results, listing of member clubs, club/GAO/Golf Canada tournament dates and background information on the Senior Ryder Cup.

