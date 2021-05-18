CJGA Reschedules A Number of Ontario Tournaments

Due the extended stay-at-home order in Ontario because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Canadian Junior Golf Association has rescheduled a number of tournaments for the 2021 season.

The full list, to date, is as follows:

CJGA Ontario Championship at Victoria Park Presented by Hometurf has been rescheduled to now take place on June 5th – 6th.

CJGA Loyalist Showcase has been rescheduled to now take place on June 12th – 13th.

CJGA Centennial Park Ontario Linkster Showcase has been rescheduled to now take place on July 4th.

CJGA Ontario Showcase at Bloomington Downs Presented by Hometurf has been rescheduled to now take place on July 22nd – 23rd.

CJGA Ontario Linkster Steel City Classic at Chedoke has been rescheduled to now take place on July 25th.

Humber College PGM Junior/Am Series at Granite Ridge has been rescheduled to now take place on August 12th – 13th.

CJGA Ontario Fall Series at Pen Lakes Presented by Hometurf has been rescheduled to now take place on October 16th – 17th.

The full schedule and registration is available at this link.

