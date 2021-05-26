fbpx
Golf Ontario Seeking Tournament Operations Assistant

May 26, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots

Love golf? Looking for a summer position that immerses you in golf events? If so, Golf Ontario says they are looking to hire a Tournament Operations Assistant for 2021.

“This position is intended for college/university students and requires continuous travel over four months, that is very demanding. Successful candidates will learn how to professionally conduct a golf tournament from the planning stages to the execution of the event.”

Apply before June 6th, 2021. View the 🔗 below for further details.

https://gao.ca/…/Tournament-Assistant-May-2021-update.pdf

