Ontario Golf Courses Allowed to Re-Open May 22

For the first time since they were closed by provincial order on April 16th, golf courses in Ontario will be able to welcome back guests this coming Saturday.

The announcement was made today by Premier Doug Ford as part of a multi-stage re-opening plan for the province amidst the 3rd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Modeling shows this wave in decline and officials are hopeful that trend will continue as vaccination rates rise in the province.

Specific guidelines will control the stages of the openings, but golf is along the outdoor recreational activities permitted as of May 22nd. Restrictions will still be in place that mirror conditions set out for golf courses in 2020.

With a short turnaround time many clubs are scrambling to bring back staff and prepare for a high rate of weekend activity, but after five weeks of uncertainly the announcement was largely welcomed on social media. Some have concerns about the amount of notice and their ability to be prepared.

Enjoy your return to golf in your are in Ontario.

Play smart, and stay safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



