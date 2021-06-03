Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship at Brockville Country Club Pushed to August

Issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic have required adjustments to the 2021 Golf Ontario tournament schedule, including one provincial championship set to visit Eastern Ontario.

Originally scheduled for July 6-9, 2021, the 86th Ontario Junior Girls Championship will now be hosted by the Brockville Country Club on August 1-5.

John Lawrence, Manager of Rules and Competition for the Golf Ontario provided the reasoning behind the change.

“In response to the current Stay-At-Home Order and closure of golf facilities by the Provincial Government in mid-April, Golf Ontario made the decision to reschedule the majority of the 2021 Championship Schedule. We remain committed to the health and safety for all stakeholders involved, including the local community, host facility, players and volunteers.

The 2021 Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship is a 72 hole stroke play tournament. The first two rounds will be played on August 2nd & 3rd and will involve 90 golfers. A 36-hole cut will bring the field to the first 48 golfers and ties for the final two rounds on August 4th & 5th. A practice round will be offered to the competitors on Sunday, August 1st.

John Lawrence added, “We at Golf Ontario are excited to bring the Ontario Junior Girls U19 Championship to the Brockville Country Club in the summer of 2021. The staff and organizers at the BCC have proven their ability to provide enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers for high calibre junior golf competitions. The hospitality shown to our competitors and their parents/guardians at previous junior tournaments bodes well for a positive experience for the young women who will be competing at the BCC from August 1st to 5th.”

In concert with the date change announcement, the host tournament committees have announced that the event will also be used to assist two local not-for-profit organizations. Some proceeds of the championship, including $5 from each piece of tournament merchandise, will be donated to the Leeds & Grenville Interval House and Girls Incorporated of Upper Canada, two organizations that work to empower girls and women.

Volunteers are still being sought for the event. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Linda Lumsden at: linda.lumsden@sympatico.ca. Some remaining sponsorship opportunities are also available and interested parties are asked to contact David Dargie at: david.dargie@bell.net.

