Ontario Junior Match Play returns For 2021

Uxbridge, ON – The next stop on Golf Ontario’s fall coverage of the 2021 championship season is the Ontario Junior (U19) Boys’ and Girls’ Match Play Championship at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club from September 21-23.

Since opening in 2002, Tangle Creek has gained recognition as Barrie’s #1 public golf facility and one of the premier golf courses in the Greater Toronto Area. General Manager, Richard Edmonds, explained that “Tangle Creek is excited to be hosting the Ontario Junior (U19) Boys and Girls Match Play Championship. Our club is dedicated to growing the game through allowing access to our course for events such as the provincial match play championship.” With an all bent grass layout combining the best characteristics of classic and links style courses, the course “will play hard and fast and the green speed will be quick, especially with all the undulations. The course becomes even more difficult when the wind blows. This will have a huge impact on the club selection during the competitors’ rounds.”

The match play format for the boys will consist of a split tee start for the first match, with the top ten seeds getting a bye to the round of 32. The round of 32 will take place in the afternoon, following the girls round of 32. Wednesday morning will see the round of 16 take place, with quarter-final matches in the afternoon. Thursday has action from the semi-final matches and the final match of two contending for the championship.

The junior girls will start with the round of 32 on Tuesday afternoon, with the round of 16 and quarter-final matches taking place on Wednesday. Semi-final matches will start on Thursday morning, with the final round of the two remaining competitors playing in the afternoon for the match play title.

Action from Tangle Creek will get underway at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21st, with the Boys teeing it up first. The Girls take to the course at 12:30 p.m..

For Ontario Junior (U19) Boys Match Play Championship information, visit the Golf Ontario Golf Genius page.

Information for the Ontario Junior (U19) Girls Match Play Championship can be found on the Golf Ontario Golf Genius page here.