Black Bear Ridge & Silver Lakes Host Golf Ontario U19 Boys Qualifiers

Golf Ontario kicked off their 2020 schedule on Monday, July 13. The entire agenda for events for the season was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and has been truncated. In addition, new protocols are in use to ensure player safety.

Due to the situation, many events have fewer qualifying sites this year. That is the case for the U19 Boys’ Championship which has three this year, the first taking place at Black Bear Ridge Golf Club in Belleville, Ontario on July 13, and one occurring at Silver Lakes GC in Newmarket, Ontario the following day. The final qualifier will take place in Cambridge on July 19.

The U19 Boys’ Championship itself will take place at Saugeen Golf Club in Southhampton, ON on July 27-30.

At the Black Bear Ridge site, there were 21 qualifying spots up for grabs. The low round on the day was posted by Ryan Somerville of Aurora, ON with a 71, one-under-par.

Full Black Bear Ridge Results

At the Silver Lakes qualifier, players were vying for 22 spots in the Championship. Sam Hogan of Rattlesnake Point Golf Club was the medalist. He turned in a one-under-par total of 71.

Full Silver Lakes Results