Open Qualifying Available For Osprey Valley Open

Four spots available to compete in Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event

Caledon, Ont. – The Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates will run an open qualifying event for players to earn entry into the field and compete on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada August 16-22 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.



The open qualifier will take place Thursday, August 12 on TPC Toronto’s Heathlands course, with a maximum of 60 players competing for four spots in the tournament field.



“With tremendous interest from players to compete in the Osprey Valley Open this year and a growing list of alternates, we determined it would be best to provide an opportunity for players to earn a spot in the field through open qualifying,” said TPC Toronto Tournament and Programming Director Brad Parkins. “We look forward to seeing four deserving golfers play their way in and compete on the Mackenzie Tour later this month.”



The Osprey Valley Open will take place August 16-22, featuring a 72-hole stroke play tournament August 19-22, where professional golfers and high-level amateur players based in Canada will compete in the second of eight events on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour schedule.



Tournament week will also see the The Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF’s Finale, where top junior golfers who earned their spot in the field through qualifying events across Ontario this summer will compete over 36 holes on Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17. A Pro-Am will also take place on Tuesday, August 17.



The links-inspired Heathlands will play host throughout the week, challenging players with fescue-lined fairways, dramatic green complexes and rolling dunes throughout the course.

More information and an online entry form are available here.