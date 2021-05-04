Do You Remember Gleneagle GC?

Do you remember or know anything about the Gleneagle Golf Club in Chelsea, Quebec, that likely closed up in the late 1950’s?

In doing some research our team came across the mention of this course and we’d like to find more information, if possible.

The course was owned by developer Carson Cross and we have newspaper clippings sharing tournament news from the golf course from the 1930’s but very little information seems to be out there.

The Gatineau Valley Historical Society mentions it here.

If you know of any little thread of information about this National Capital Region please email either Scott MacLeod or Joe McLean from our Editorial team.

