Before they joined the rest of the Ottawa Senators golf team for their charity golf event at Loch March Golf Club in Carp on Tuesday, Thomas Chabot, Josh Norris, Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson met up in the days ahead for a match at Rivermead Golf Club.

The big question is, would Batherson, the Nova Scotia Golf Association U17 provincial boys’ champion in 2014, be able to push his team to a win?

Watch the video and find out.

Watch as Thomas Chabot, Josh Norris, Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson got together for some friendly match play ahead of the Ottawa Senators Charity Open.



Breakaway presented by @Bell | #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/4uGa3gD2Hr — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 20, 2022

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email