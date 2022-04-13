Ottawa Valley Golf Association Adds New Junior Introduction Tour As Part of Expanded CJGA Partnership

The number of opportunities for young golfers to be part of competitive golf continues to rise in the Ottawa Valley.

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) has conveyed that as part of their continuing relationship with the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) that they will add an element to that is intended for new junior players. A similar program was used in some region of Quebec in 2021.

The new venture is called the OVGA Introduction Tour and will be run concurrently with CJGA Linkster Tour events already happening in the region.

The 2022 agenda includes four 9-hole tournaments for players between the ages of 6 and 12. There will be 20 spots available at each of the events that is intended to give young golfers a chance to learn about playing in an organized golf event, in a lower stress environment. A release from the organizations outlines that parents will be encouraged to caddy for the junior golfers and help them with the Rules of Golf. The circuit says they will also help with the acquisition of junior golf equipment, if needed.

“The Ottawa Valley Golf Association is excited to build on our partnership with the CJGA and to help grow the game at the grass-roots level. Along with our junior tournament sponsors, we are committed to helping make this great sport accessible to all and work together to break down any barriers we can,” says Jim Davidson, OVGA Director of Player Development.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the OVGA and partner with a great organization to increase the junior opportunities to those in the area,” said Tyler Torrieri, CJGA Director of Tour Operations. “Working with Jim Davidson and his OVGA team these last two years has been amazing. We look forward to expanding on our partnership this year with the OVGA Introduction Tour, and in the years to come.”

The OVGA Introduction Tour events for 2022 include:

May 7 – Canadian Golf & Country Club (East Course)

June 19 – The Marshes (Marchwood Course)

July 19 – Pine View Golf Course (Executive Course)

August 12 – Falcon Ridge Golf Club (Raceview Course)

