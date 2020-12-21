Ottawa Valley Golf Association Announces 2021 Junior Development Team

The OVGA (Ottawa Valley Golf Association) has released the names of their twelve-player Junior Development Team for 2021.

The program is heading into its fifth year of operation. It recognizes high-performing young golfers from the region and provides additional support to supplement the training with their personal coaches. That can include schedule planning, tournament preparation, course management, Rules of Golf education, and access to team events.

For 2021 the squad is made up of six boys and six girls. They are members of six different clubs around Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

They include Girls- Sophie Foulds (Royal Ottawa), Lauren Gervais (Kanata), Antonio Ho (Kanata), Ashley Lafontaine (Royal Ottawa), Carlee Meilleur (Loyalist), and Maddy Pytura (Royal Ottawa), Boys – Atlas Ibit (Greyhawk), Isaiah Ibit (Greyhawk), Ellis Kinnaird (Mississippi), Jared Lipski (Kanata), James Newton (Royal Ottawa), and Yaorui Xu (Ottawa Hunt).

Leading the team will be Manager Jim Davidson (OVGA Junior Player Development Chair, Head Coach Derek MacDonald (Academy Manager at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club, and Assistant Coach Carson Scissons.

