Inaugural Inductees for Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame Revealed

Announced earlier this year, the Hall of Fame for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association now has a slate of inaugural members. To establish the program, which also comes as the association marks 100 years of organized golf in the region, the first class of the hall, which will recognize players and builders, has been named.
In the Player category a high standard was set for the initial group – requiring them to all have achieved success at a national level with at least one Canadian Championship title. In the Builder category, the roots of the association itself was foremost in importance. The committee has worked hard to identity worthy candidates, resulting in the inductees announced on Monday, June 28.
“The Hall of Fame Committee had a long list of candidates from which to select the initial class of inductees,” said OVGA President Gerry Bower. “This group truly represents 100 years of competitive excellence in this region with 20 national titles amongst them. The three clubs have hosted close to 40 national competitions and represent the foundation of this association. We are fortunate to have such depth of excellence in this region.”
2021 OVGA Hall of Fame Inductees
Additional career highlights and bios are posted on the OVGA virtual Hall of Fame at ovga.org
Diane Dolan, Tecumseh, Kingsway Park, Casselview and Hylands Golf Clubs
2017 Canadian Super Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion
Alexa Stirling Fraser, Royal Ottawa Golf Club
1920 and 1934 Canadian Ladies’ Amateur Champion
Robert Fugere, Rivermead Golf Club
1999 Canadian Amateur Senior Match Play Champion
2005 Canadian Amateur Senior Champion
2013 Canadian Amateur Super Senior Champion
Eric Kaufmanis, Royal Ottawa, Rideau View and Hylands Golf Clubs
1977 Canadian Amateur Juvenile Champion
Karl Keffer, Royal Ottawa Golf Club
1909 and 1914 Canadian Open Champion
Margaret Masters, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club
1964 Canadian Ladies’ Amateur Champion
Alison Murdoch, Larrimac, Royal Ottawa and Victoria Golf Clubs
2002, 2004, 2005 and 2007 Canadian Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion
2010, 2011 and 2013 Canadian Super Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion
Greg Olson, Pine View, Hylands and Chaudiere Golf Clubs
1980 Canadian Amateur Champion
Helen Paget Holmes, Royal Ottawa Golf Club
1925 Canadian Women Close Amateur Champion
Brian Vance, Chaudiere and Rivermead Golf Clubs
1981 Canadian Amateur Juvenile Champion
BUILDER CATEGORY:
Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Rivermead Golf Club and Royal Ottawa Golf Club From 1921 to present day, these clubs have provided their golf courses for the majority of golf events in the region supported by the various district associations – the Ottawa City and District Golf Association, the Ottawa District Golf Association and the OVGA.
S.F.M. (Swatty) Wotherspoon, Royal Ottawa Golf Club
Swatty Wotherspoon was a founder of the Ottawa District Golf Association and helped lead the transition to a new organization, the Ottawa Valley Golf Association, in 1981.
Plans are underway for individual, as well as group, award presentations to accommodate travel schedules and the evolving provincial health and safety protocols.
