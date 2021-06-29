Inaugural Inductees for Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame Revealed

Announced earlier this year, the Hall of Fame for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association now has a slate of inaugural members. To establish the program, which also comes as the association marks 100 years of organized golf in the region, the first class of the hall, which will recognize players and builders, has been named.

In the Player category a high standard was set for the initial group – requiring them to all have achieved success at a national level with at least one Canadian Championship title. In the Builder category, the roots of the association itself was foremost in importance. The committee has worked hard to identity worthy candidates, resulting in the inductees announced on Monday, June 28.

“The Hall of Fame Committee had a long list of candidates from which to select the initial class of inductees,” said OVGA President Gerry Bower. “This group truly represents 100 years of competitive excellence in this region with 20 national titles amongst them. The three clubs have hosted close to 40 national competitions and represent the foundation of this association. We are fortunate to have such depth of excellence in this region.”

2021 OVGA Hall of Fame Inductees

Additional career highlights and bios are posted on the OVGA virtual Hall of Fame at ovga.org

Diane Dolan (Photo: Joe McLean)

Diane Dolan, Tecumseh, Kingsway Park, Casselview and Hylands Golf Clubs

2017 Canadian Super Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion

Alexa Stirling-Fraser

Alexa Stirling Fraser, Royal Ottawa Golf Club

1920 and 1934 Canadian Ladies’ Amateur Champion

Bob Fugere (Photo: Joe McLean)

Robert Fugere, Rivermead Golf Club

1999 Canadian Amateur Senior Match Play Champion

2005 Canadian Amateur Senior Champion

2013 Canadian Amateur Super Senior Champion

Eric Kaufmanis

Eric Kaufmanis, Royal Ottawa, Rideau View and Hylands Golf Clubs

1977 Canadian Amateur Juvenile Champion

Karl Keffer

Karl Keffer, Royal Ottawa Golf Club

1909 and 1914 Canadian Open Champion

Margaret Masters

Margaret Masters, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club

1964 Canadian Ladies’ Amateur Champion

Alison Murdoch (Photo: Washington State Golf Association)

Alison Murdoch, Larrimac, Royal Ottawa and Victoria Golf Clubs

2002, 2004, 2005 and 2007 Canadian Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion

2010, 2011 and 2013 Canadian Super Senior Ladies’ Amateur Champion

1980 Canadian Amateur, Greg Olson (2nd from right) Photo: Canadian Golf Hall of Fame archives

Greg Olson, Pine View, Hylands and Chaudiere Golf Clubs

1980 Canadian Amateur Champion

Helen Paget Holmes

Helen Paget Holmes, Royal Ottawa Golf Club

1925 Canadian Women Close Amateur Champion

Brian Vance

Brian Vance, Chaudiere and Rivermead Golf Clubs

1981 Canadian Amateur Juvenile Champion

BUILDER CATEGORY:

Full profiles are posted on the OVGA virtual Hall of Fame at ovga.org

Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club

Rivermead GC

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Rivermead Golf Club and Royal Ottawa Golf Club From 1921 to present day, these clubs have provided their golf courses for the majority of golf events in the region supported by the various district associations – the Ottawa City and District Golf Association, the Ottawa District Golf Association and the OVGA.

Swatty Wotherspoon

S.F.M. (Swatty) Wotherspoon, Royal Ottawa Golf Club

Swatty Wotherspoon was a founder of the Ottawa District Golf Association and helped lead the transition to a new organization, the Ottawa Valley Golf Association, in 1981.

Plans are underway for individual, as well as group, award presentations to accommodate travel schedules and the evolving provincial health and safety protocols.

Nomination procedures for the 2022 OVGA Hall of Fame are also available online.