Ottawa Valley Golf Association Reveals More Hall of Fame Details

As we reported previously, the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) will establish a Hall of Fame this year. The news broke on the 613 Golfer Podcast on March 19 and was re-iterated at the recent OVGA AGM.

The Association provided more details today in a release, noting that the goal for the initiative is, “to acknowledge, honour and perpetuate the memory of individuals who have made a significant and positive contribution to golf in the area served by the Association. Inductees will include players, both amateurs and professionals, as well as directors, officials, builders and others.”

The Class of 2021 inductees to the virtual Hall of Fame (hosted at ovga.org) will be announced early in the summer. The OVGA shares that an award ceremony does not yet have a set date but will likely take place in late summer or early fall.

“As we commemorate 100 years of amateur competition in the Ottawa Valley this season, it was fitting that the OVGA find a means to capture and commemorate the rich history of our sport,” said Gerry Bower, OVGA President.

Eligibility requirements set for Hall of Fame induction (for both live and posthumous candidates) would include the obvious, having lived or pursued their golfing activities in the area served by the Ottawa Valley Golf Association, and having reached the age of 35.

The initial OVGA Hall of Fame Committee includes six members: Dru Lafave – Co-Chair. OVGA Tournament Chairman, Joe McLean – Co-Chair. OVGA Historian and Past President, Alex Pugh – OVGA Director, Intersectionals and Past-President, David Ferries – OVGA Director at Large and a Past-President, and Lyle Alexander – OVGA Rules Official.

Please leave this field empty DON'T MISS A THING! FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



