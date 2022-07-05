Ottawa Valley Golf Association U15 and U15 City & District Championships Decided

By Joe McLean (photos courtesy of OVGA)

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association held their Junior City & District Championships for Under 15 and Under 13 age boys and girls at the Rockland and Rivermead golf clubs on Sunday, July 3 and Monday July 4.

These youngsters had good weather on both days and plenty of competition in their age groupings.

MOSQUITO DIVISION

In the mosquito division, Owen Copp from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club finished in 1st in the boys division with his two-day total score of 158 (77/81). He was followed by Rivermead’s Zander Zang (83/82/ 165) and Rockland’s Jackson Logan (83/86/169).

Florence Ho from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club was the winner in the girls division with her score of 207 (98/109).

Owen Copp (Photo: OVGA) Florence Ho (Photo: OVGA)

PEE WEE DIVISION

Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Karson Hurlbert finished first in the boys division with his two-day total score of 160 (75/85). Second place was won by Pine View’s Charlie Winton (86/84/170) and in third was Buckingham’s Mathis Charbonneau ((95/90/185).

Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Charlotte Hutchison was the winner in the girls division with her total score of 204 (100/104).

Karson Hurlbert (Photo: OVGA) Charlotte Hutchison (Photo: OVGA)

BANTAM DIVISION

Chase Jerome from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club took home the title in the boys division with his two-day total score of 145 (72/73). Tied for second place with total scores of 151 were eQuinelle’s Hunter Stevenson (75/76) and Camelot’s Hogan Blais (77/74).

Avery Nordman from the Canadian Golf & Country Club was the winner in the girls division with her two-day total score of 158 (80/78). Amelia McFarlane from the Riverbend Golf Club (82/88/170) and Gracelyn Xiao from the Rivermead Golf Club (93/86/179) finished in second and third place respectfully.

Avery Nordman (Photo: OVGA) Chase Jerome (Photo: OVGA)

Congratulations to all of the junior competitors from OVGA Member Clubs for their efforts over the two-day Junior City & District Championship.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

