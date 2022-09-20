Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine Earns First Individual Collegiate Golf Title

It only took a matter of two tournaments for Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine to win an NCAA Individual Golf Title. Not that the Royal Ottawa Golf Club member looked uncomfortable in her 1st tournament outing for North Carolina’s Elon University. In her 1st appearance for the team at the William & Mary Fall Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13 she made an eagle in a playoff to help them to a team title, but finished 18th on her own ball.

This week was much different. Yes, the team won again, but this time they leaned even harder on the shoulders of the Team Ontario member who fashioned rounds of 75-68-68 for a one stroke individual victory at the Elon Invitational. Three members of her team, including fellow Canadian Anabelle Ackroyd of Alberta, finished inside the top 6 to give them a twenty-five stroke team victory.

Lafontaine’s opportunity to win came down to very last hole in Burlington, North Carolina, where she made birdie to slip past Sarah Houle of William & Mary.

Ashley made four birdies in the final round, shot under par for both nines, and averaged 3.91 on the par-4s, tied for best in the field. She also tied the tournament mark for the field with 10 birdies over the three rounds.

Hear Ashley’s thoughts on the tournament in this post-round interview:

Freshman Ashley Lafontaine discusses her individual win and Elon’s team victory at the Elon Individual. #PhoenixRising #ElonGolf pic.twitter.com/cWwnTUt1r0 — Elon Golf (@ElonGolf) September 20, 2022

