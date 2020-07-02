The Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hosts 2020 Digital AGM

Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Gerry Bower told Flagstick that he was “quite pleased” with their recent Annual General Meeting held on the virtual teleconferencing platform: Zoom.

With over twenty OVGA Member Clubs logging in to the meeting, a quorum was established to conduct business for the 40th consecutive year since the OVGA was established in 1981.

Mr. Bower opened the meeting by thanking the OVGA Member Clubs for their participation, the Board of Directors for their work in 2019 and also their OVGA Sponsors including Golf-O-Max, Gowling WLG International Law Firm, Humber College and the Nepean Optimist Club for their support. Gerry also thanked Golf Canada, Golf Ontario and Golf Quebec for their ongoing guidance.

Special recognition was given to retiring Board Members Jordan Burwash, Tom Hossfeld and Marg McCornock for their years of dedicated volunteer service to the OVGA.

Camelot’s Jean Stone-Seguin brought greetings from Golf Canada.

Before any business could be conducted during this meeting, the Association By-Laws had to be changed to allow for this virtual meeting, voting and a few other adjustments. That being taken care of allowed the business portion of the OVGA AGM to be conducted in accordance with the new by-laws.

Various OVGA Board Members then gave their presentations. Neill Colbert gave the OVGA financial picture from 2019 and the projection for 2020, followed by Gord Lawson who talked about the new handicapping rules for 2020. Dru Lafave talked about the reduced tournament schedule in place for the remainder of the 2020 season. With 135 entries for the initial qualifying tournament at eQuinelle on Monday, July 6th it would appear that the season will be off to a good start.

Jim Davidson talked about the reduced playing schedule for OVGA Juniors in 2020 and also announced the OVGA Junior Development Team for 2020. Coached by Derek MacDonald, the members of their Junior Development team for 2020 are Lauren Gervais, Antonia Ho and Jared Lipski, Kanata; Atlas Ibit and Isaiah Ibit, GreyHawk; Carter Jarrett, Renfrew; Ellis Kinnaird, Mississippi; Carlee Meilleur, Loyalist and Ashley Lafontaine, James Newton and Maddy Pytura from Royal Ottawa.

Entering its fourth year of operation, the OVGA Junior Development team has been created to recognize and support selected high performance junior players in our region towards their progression in competitive golf, supplementing the instruction they receive from their personal swing coaches. This program is based on player development principles of Golf Canada and Provincial Golf Associations, and includes on-course practice sessions, course management principles and Rules of Golf education in preparation for individual and team events in the coming golf season.

Team members are coming off an excellent season in 2019 that included 15 regional tournament wins, 13 top-ten finishes at the Provincial championships including 1 gold medal, and 2 international titles. To top it off, the OVGA team was once again victorious at the Golf Quebec Inter-regional championship, which makes it 3 wins and a second in the past 4 years.

Jim Davidson indicated that junior participation in 2019 was up 25% over the previous year at their events, except for the junior girls, which did not increase and remains low.

The 2020 OVGA Board of Directors nominees were then announced and voted on. Members of the OVGA Board of Directors for 2020 are President – Gerry Bower (Greensmere); Vice President – Ashley Thompson (Public Player); Immediate Past-President & Intersectionals – Alex Pugh (Hylands); Secretary/Treasurer – Neill Colbert (Hylands); Communications – Position Vacant (Alex Pugh assisting in the interim); Course Rating & Handicap – Gord Lawson (Kanata); Rules – Blake Wimperis (Mississippi); Tournament Director – Dru Lafave (Kanata); Men’s Tournaments – Jim Crawford (GreyHawk); Women’s Tournaments – Sherry Rodenkirch (Greensmere); Junior Player Development – Jim Davidson (Public Player) and Directors at Large – David Ferries (Royal Ottawa), Bob Bissonnette (Rivermead).

The OVGA Board of Directors currently has three Director’s positions available and they are seeking volunteers to assist them in their deliberations. If you are interested in working with the OVGA on a voluntary basis, please contact them at admin@ovga.org.

Flagstick wishes the OVGA, its member clubs and tournament participants all the best in 2020.