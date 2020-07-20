Weather Intervenes at Opening Round of OVGA 2020 City & District Junior Championships

Report by Jim Davidson, OVGA

A full field of 77 players were all set for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Junior schedule to get started at the Gatineau Golf & Country Club on Sunday July 19th, the host site for round one of the OVGA Junior City & District Championships sponsored by Humber College and co-presented by the CJGA.

The weather did not cooperate however, and play was halted at 3pm local time due to lightning in the area. With all the golfers not yet having started their round, and the forecast of heavy rain that was expected to continue for a few hours, play did not resume.

This round was a qualifier for the Quebec Junior Girls Provincial Championship, and thankfully all girls completed 9-holes and posted a score, as did the pee-wee boys.

In the girls divisions, leaders going into the second round are: Carlee Meilleur (pee-wee) at +3; Antonia Ho (Bantam) at +1; and Isabella Ferguson (Juvenile) at even par. In the pee-wee boys division, Atlas Ibit takes a 1-stroke lead over Samy Tahar and 2 over Tyson Lum-Wah.

All the chips now rest on the final round set for the Mississippi Golf Club on Friday July 24th.

Full (Available) Leaderboards