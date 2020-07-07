OVGA Hosts Field Day and Qualifier At eQuinelle

Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) golfers participated in their first tournament in 2020 at the eQuinelle Golf Course in Kemptville, Ontario today.

Tee times began at 7 am and continued to 2:30 in the afternoon on a hot summer day with the eQuinelle Golf Course in great condition, according to today’s head rules official Gerry Bower.

The top 3 Men and 3 Senior Men were playing to qualify for spots in the OVGA Match Play Championships. The top 3 “A” Class players were playing to qualify for spots in the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship being held on Monday, August 31st at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario. Order of Merit points were also being awarded starting at 500 for today’s winner.

Men’s “A” Class Field Day, Match Play and Tunis Qualifier

Maxime Marengere from the Rivermead Golf Club led the way with a 6 under par score of 66 on the par 72 layout. Second place with a fine score of 2 under par 70 went to Nicolas Lapointe from the Ile de Montreal Golf Club. Tied for third place with scores of 1 under par 71 were Jonah O’Connor from the Renfrew Golf Club and Max Rochette from the Camelot Golf & Country Club.

Men’s “B” Class Field Day

Jae Prot from the Renfrew Golf Club posted a 1 over par score of 73 to lead his division. Denis Barsalo from the Glengarry Golf Club finished in 2nd place with his 7 over par score of 79, followed by Public Player Rod Gilks one shot higher at 80.

Senior Men’s Field Day & Match Play Qualifier

Kanawaki’s Daniel Gelinas led the senior men with his 1 over par score of 73. Lyle Alexander (Greensmere), Jim Crawford (GreyHawk), Perry Freda (Madawaska) and Smiths Falls’ Tom Henderson all tied for 2nd place, one stroke back at 74.

Women’s Field Day & Match Play Qualifier

OVGA junior player Isabella Ferguson of Kanata G&CC led the field of women at eQuinelle with her 1 under par score of 71. She was followed by Lise Jubinville and Diane Dolan from the Hylands Golf Club and Diana McDonald from Kingston (Loyalist G&CC) who all tied for second place with scores of 1 over par 73.

With the new Covid-19 Rules in play, there were no tie-breakers or playoffs.

Flagstick talked briefly with Gerry Bower on his way home after another long day patrolling the golf course along with his fellow rules officials. “It was nice to be back”, said Gerry. He continued, “Everyone played by the Covid-19 Rules set out by the OVGA and the golf club. We had no problems and heard nothing but positive comments from the players.”

Congratulations to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Team of officials and referees, some of whom arrived for set-up at 5:45 this morning.

Next up for the OVGA is their OVGA Men’s Qualifier at Rockland Golf Club in Rockland, Ontario on Monday, July 13th.

Full Leaderboards (Women)

Full Leaderboards (Men)