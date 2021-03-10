Ottawa Valley Golf Association Releases Preliminary 2021 Schedule

One of the most requested pieces of information for golfers in the National Capital Region has arrived.

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) has released a preliminary tournament schedule for 2021.

The tournament season gets underway in May and will conclude in late September with the Tournament of Champions at Hylands Golf Club.

Golfers in the region will be happy see that the Intersectionals are back on the agenda for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-related challenges.

For the full Preliminary OVGA schedule, follow this link.

