OVGA Update: Association Gets 2021 Tournament Play Underway with Scramble and Field Day

The first two events on the men’s and women’s Ottawa Valley Golf Association tournament schedule were held on Friday, June 18 at The Meadows Golf & Country Club in Ottawa, Ontario and on Tuesday, June 22 at the Casselview Golf Club in Casselman, Ontario.

TWO PERSON SPRING SCRAMBLE

The OVGA’s two-person spring scramble was held at The Meadows and the Women’s and Mixed Division players were able to complete their rounds before a heavy down pouring of afternoon rain forced the Men’s Division off the course. Fortunately all of the men’s division teams were able to complete nine holes.

Women’s Division

Low Gross team: Diane Dolan Hylands) and Carole Letendre (Cowansville) – score 67.

Low Net team: Janet Geiger and Sharron Malott (Hylands) – score 64.

Mixed Division

Low Gross team: Teri De Luis and Doug Healy (Brockville) – score 71.

Low Net team: Susan Quinn and Charles Greene (GreyHawk) – Score 67.

Men’s Division (Shortened to 9 holes due to rain)

Low Gross team: Tie shared by Lance LePage (Iroquois) and Ty Celone (Upper Canada, plus Caelan and Allan Sammy (Perth) – scores of 31.

Low Net team: Perry and Jon Freda (Madawaska & Stittsville) – score 30.

Congrats to the winning teams who endured a rainy wet day on the links. All players were given a commemorative OVGA 100th anniversary ball marker.

FIELD DAY AND MATCH PLAY QUALIFIER

The field day held on the Casselview Golf Club on Tuesday was also an OVGA Match Play qualifier. A good field of 88 men and women toured the well conditioned golf course on a cool but dry day.

In the men’s competition, Alex Marcoux from the Royal Ottawa led the way with a score of 1-under par 71. Tied for 2nd place at even par were Eagle Creek’s Julian Myers and Royal Ottawa’s Brendan Kuffner. Alone in 4th place with his score of 1-over par 73 was David Lafreniere from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Charles Greene from the GreyHawk Golf Club finished in first place in B Division with his score of 8-over par 80.

Public player John Taylor finished in first place in the senior men’s division with his score of 1-under 71. Close on his heels with his even par round of 72 was Peter Harrison from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. Third place went Smiths Falls Tom Henderson with his score of one over par 73.

Pam Fraser from the GreyHawk Golf Club was the winner in the Women’s Division with her score of two over par 74. Lise Jubinville from the Hylands Golf Club finished second with her score of 76 followed in third place by Manderley on the Green’s Velda Wong and her score of 77.