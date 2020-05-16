OVGA Cancels Tournament Play Through June

While golf is now formally permitted to be played in Ontario and will soon follow in Quebec, the golf association that spans both provinces will hold back for a little while longer on tournament play.

Flagstick was advised late Friday by Gerry Bower, President of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association, that a decision had been made to cancel all tournaments through the end of June, with the safety of all golfers in mind.

The decision was made at a virtual meeting of the OVGA Board of Directors on Friday afternoon.

Events that would be cancelled, based on the proposed schedule previously posted here, would include the 2-person scramble, a Men’s and Women’s Field Day, a two-person Mixed Alternate Shot event, and the Marjorie Strong 2-Ball.

The OVGA-only meeting followed one between the OVGA and Golf Quebec, one of their provincial affiliations (they are also affiliated with Ontario), where we are told the Quebec Association revealed that they have cancelled their tournament play through July 7th.

If this is official it would mean the cancellation of the Alexander of Tunis Championship that was set to be played at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland this year on June 29/30.

Bower says no decision has been made regarding the OVGA Intersectionals in early July but they are in the process of consultation with member clubs.

We will update this story if and when we receive any further relevant details.

—

Sign up for our free FGM Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.