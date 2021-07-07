Updates from OVGA 2021 City & District Championships – Women’s Championships/Men’s B Decided

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District Championships have been contested since 1921 for male competitors and 1922 for female competitors except for a few years during World War 2.

A look at the competition records indicates a who’s who of name players in the Ottawa area who have won these City & District Championships through the years.

Prescott Golf Club in Prescott, Ontario and eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario hosted the first two rounds of the 2021 OVGA City & District Championship on Monday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 6.

After round 2 was completed, champions were crowned in Men’s “B” Class and Women’s Divisions 1 and 2. The crowning of the City & District “A” Class champion will have to wait until the top 24 competitors play their 3rd round at the Rivermead Golf Club on Monday, July 12th.

Of note, the first hole in one in City & District championship play was recorded by Glengarry Golf & Country Club’s Denis Barsalo on the 13th hole at the Prescott Golf Club during round 1 of the championship.

MENS CITY & DISTRICT “B” CHAMPIONSHIP

Playing in his first OVGA event is the 2021 City & District Champion in “B” Division for players with handicaps above 8, Mike Joly from the Prescott Golf Club won the B Championship with his two-day score of 157 (71-86), . Playing on his home course, Mike posted a fine score of one over par 71 and built a lead of 8 strokes over Denis Tremblay from the Smiths Falls Golf Club, and 9 strokes over Brockville Country Club’s Scott Steele. Mike would need all of these strokes as he shot 86 or 14 over par in round 2 at eQuinelle while Denis came in with a score of 80.

Mike Joly (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

“This is the first OVGA event I’ve entered,” were Mr. Joly’s words when interviewed after the trophy presentation. “I loved the event and I intend to play more.”

Denis Tremblay from the Smiths Falls Golf Club, and a three-time winner (2016, 2019, 2020) of the City & District “B” Class Championship, was attempting to win his 3rd consecutive “B” Championship but he came up a few strokes short and finished in 2nd place with his two-round score of 159 (79-80). Brockville Country Club’s Scott Steele finished alone in 3rd place (163 / 80-83).

WOMENS CITY & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

Lise Jubinville from the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa posted the only women’s sub-par round at eQuinelle. Her two-day total score of 149 (79-70) gave her a clear win and her fifth Ahearn Trophy City & District Championship.

Lise Jubinville (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

When reminded that this was her fifth City & District Championship win, Lise responded, “That’s awesome”. She continued, “Both days were really good. At Prescott the greens were really tricky with their slopes and you had to know the bounces to get close to the flagstick. I was reading the greens and putting well at Prescott. Today, at eQuinelle, I had a few loose swings but I made a few good putts for birdies and pars. I enjoyed playing with Teri (De Luis) and Leigh-Ann (Ellis) from Brockville. They are both wonderful players. I would like to thank, on behalf of all of the women golfers, both the Prescott and eQuinelle Clubs for offering their courses for the City & District Championships.”

Brockville Country Club’s Leigh-Ann Ellis, who won this championship three times (1995, 1997, 2003), finished alone in second place with her two-day score of 159 (81-78). She was followed closely by her club-mate Teri De Luis with her total score of 161 (84-77).

WOMENS DIVISION 2 CITY & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

With her two-day total score of 175 (87-88), OVGA Women’s Tournament Director Sherry Rodenkirch from the Greensmere Golf & Country Club in the west end of Ottawa walked off with the Rose Bowl Championship Trophy for the second time. Sherry had previously won in 2017.

Sherry Rodenkirch (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

But that outcome took a sudden-win one-hole playoff over Leanne Stoppa (175 / 88-87) from the Oaks of Cobden Golf Club to win this championship. Alone in third place was Lyne Leclerc from the Hylands Golf Club (183 / 95-88).

We talked to the newly crowned Rose Bowl Champion Sherry Rodenkirch after her win. “It was a battle. I played with some great ladies. We had beautiful weather both days and both courses were great. When it comes down to a playoff, you know you’ve had a good match.”

MINA DENISON SHIELD

For the second year in a row the Hylands Golf Club took home the Mina Denison Shield. The Shield has been awarded since 1936 to the club with the best four low net scores from day one of the City & District Championship. The Hylands players who will have their names inscribed on the Mina Denison Shield are Chantale Belley, Janet Geiger, Lise Jubinville, Lyne Leclerc and Brenda Pilon.

Chantale Belley, Janet Geiger, Lise Jubinville, Lyne Leclerc and Brenda Pilon. (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

MENS CITY & DISTRICT “A” CLASS CHAMPIONSHIP

As indicated earlier, the City & District “A” Class Champion will be crowned next Monday at the Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

With his first two rounds of one-under par at Prescott and eQuinelle Phil Patterson (140 / 69-71) from the Prescott Golf Club has a slim three-stroke lead over Ottawa’s Barry Goodman (143 / 70-73) going into the third round. Madawaska’s Perry Freda (147 / 79-68) is alone in third place. Tied for fourth place are Brockville Country Club’s James Daniels (148 / 78-70) and 2020 City & District Champion Dwight Reinhart (148 / 74-74) from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Congratulations to Mike Joly, Lise Jubinville and Sherry Rodenkirch for their championship wins and good luck to all of the City & District “A” Class competitors moving on to the championship cound at Rivermead.