Round 1 Results for the OVGA City & District Championships

Kanata Golf & Country Club and The Marshes Golf Club hosted the first rounds of the 2020 Ottawa Valley Golf Association City and District Championships for women and men today.

Although golfers who don’t like playing in the wind, I’m sure they appreciated the breeze today when the temperature hit 34 degrees Celsius while they were playing golf.

OVGA WOMEN CITY & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two new champions will hold the championship trophies at the end of the two-day competition as defending 2019 champions Lilian Klekner-Alt from Camelot Golf & Country Club and Lyne Leclerc from the Rideau View Golf Club chose not to enter this year’s competition.

THE AHEARN TROPHY (1922)

Since 1922, women golfers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec have competed in stroke play competition for the Ahearn Trophy.

After round one in Division 1 of the Women’s Championship at the Kanata Golf & Country Club, Haley Yerxa from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club leads the way with her 3 over par score of 73. One stroke back from Bath, Ontario’s Loyalist Golf Club is Diana McDonald with her fine score of 74.

In third place with a score of 78 is Lauren Gervais from the host Kanata Club. Last week Lauren won the OVGA Juvenile Girls City & District Championship.

Tied for 4th place with scores of 79 are Rideau View’s Dylann Armstrong and Royal Ottawa’s Sheila McKeen.

THE ROSE BOWL (1958)

Leading the way in Division 2 of the Women’s City & District Championship is Hyland Golf Club’s Janet Geiger with her score of 91. Tied for second with scores of 93 are Hylands Golf Club’s Brenda Pilon and Lindsay Baker from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

The OVGA Women’s City & District Championships will conclude tomorrow at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario.

Janet Geiger

Women’s Leaderboards

OVGA MEN CITY & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both defending champions from 2019 Ryan Sevigny from the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Denis Tremblay from the Smiths Falls Golf Club are entered in these 2020 Championships.

THE S.F.M. (SWATTY) WOTHERSPOON MEMORIAL TROPHY (1950)

After round one in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s City & District “B” Class Championship at The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario, tied for first place with scores of 84 are past champions Denis Tremblay (2016 & 2019) from the Smiths Falls Golf Club and Joe Gamble (2013) from the Hylands Golf Club.

Tied for third place with scores of 86 are Kevin Ryan from the Madawaska Golf Club and Guerra Agustin from the Napierville Golf Club.

The OVGA “B” Class City & District Championship will be decided tomorrow at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa in Manotick.

THE GERALD LEES CUP (DONATED BY P. D. Ross (1921)

The oldest trophy in play for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association will be awarded on Tuesday, July 28th at the Kanata Golf & Country Club. The top 24 competitors as well as ties after round two of the OVGA “A” Class City & District Championship at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club tomorrow will advance to the 3rd round.

For most of the afternoon, Perry Freda from the Madawaska Golf Club was the 1st round leader in the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship with his even par score of 72 at The Marshes Golf Club today.

Perry Freda

That was until Royal Ottawa’s Max Lizondo, playing in the final group of the day, posted his fine score of 1 under par 71 to take the lead.

Tied for third place with scores of 2 over par 74 are Hylands Golf Club’s Shaun Dube and Eagle Creek’s Shane Fagan.

In a logjam for 5th place with scores of 76 are Samuel Deneault (Royal Ottawa), Philip Hitchen (Public Player), Nikolai Tolstoy (Rivermead), Dwight Reinhart (Ottawa Hunt), 2019 Champion Ryan Sevigny (Eagle Creek) and Jared Coyle from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club.

Men’s Leaderboards