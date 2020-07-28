Geiger, Tremblay and Yerxa Win OVGA City & District Championships

Round 2 of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District Championships for 2020 was held at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa in Manotick.

The threat of storms was forecast but fortunately no inclement weather came near the golf course all day. What we had was heat and moderate winds.

Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District “A” Class Championship

First off the tee at Carleton was the field of “A” Class City & District players for their second round of play. The top 24 players as well as ties will head to Kanata Golf & Country Club Tuesday morning (July 28) for their third round and the hopes of taking the Gerald Lees Cup, Donated by PD Ross in 1921 home at the end of the day.

Leading the field tomorrow will be Madawaska’s Perry Freda at one over par over the first two days (144-72-72) followed by Royal Ottawa’s Max Lizondo (145-71-74) one stroke back. Tied for third place with two-day total scores of 146 are Ottawa Hunt’s Dwight Reinhart (76-70) and Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Jared Coyle (76-70). Tied for 5th place with their two-day total scores of 149 are Renfrew’s Jonah O’Connor (80-69), Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny (76-73) and Hyland’s Shaun Dube (74-75).

It looks like it’s going to be a shootout at Kanata with only six strokes separating the top 8 players and 14 strokes from the first qualifier and the players tied for 23th place.

Good luck to all competitors at Kanata Golf & Country Club

Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District “B” Class Championship

Denis Tremblay joked that he should have left the SFM (Swatty) Wotherspoon Memorial Trophy at home today after it was announced that he had won his second consecutive OVGA City & District “B” Class Championship. His total score of 165 (84-81) was one stroke ahead of Greensmere’s Joe Gamble (166-84-82) and three strokes ahead of Mountain Creek’s Eric Irons (168-87-81).

“This is my third City & District win”, said Denis Tremblay. “But”, he continued, “It’s my first back to back. I think over the two days I made up my strokes on the longer holes. I was hitting my driver well and my second shots were also pretty good. The courses were in good condition, but the greens were different and I left a number of putts short. Joe (Gamble) gave me a good fight today after we were tied after round 1.”

Denis Tremblay, OVGA City & District B Champion

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s City & District, Division 2 Championship

The Rose Bowl is heading to the Hylands Golf Club with Janet Geiger as she maintained her lead from round 1 and posted a two-day total score of 180 (91-89). In second place four strokes back was Hautes Plaines Member Lindsay Baker (184-93-91) and one stroke further back was Hyland’s Brenda Pilon (185-93-92)

“It’s very exciting”, said Janet Geiger when asked about her win. She continued, “I just started playing OVGA Events this year. I know this course because I played here and then moved over to Hylands. They are a great group of women at Hylands and they introduced me to the new OVGA Mentor Program this year. It just feels great.”

Janet Geiger, OVGA City & District Women’s Division 2 Winner

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s City & District, Division 1 Championship

Ottawa Hunt’s Haley Yerxa backed up her low score of 73 at Kanata yesterday with a two under par score of 71 at Carleton for a two-day total score of 144 to win the Ahearn Trophy first competed for in 1922. Four strokes back with her two-day total score of 148 (74-74) was Diana McDonald from the Loyalist Golf Club in Bath, Ontario. Tied for third place with two-day total scores of 153 were Dylann Armstrong (79-74) from the Rideau View Golf Club and Royal Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine (80-73).

When asked about her 1st City & District win, Haley Yerxa responded, “Last year I stumbled coming down the stretch and I lost the City & District, so I wanted to redeem myself this year. This is an important tournament. It feels good to say that out of all the women golfers in the City of Ottawa, I can say that I won. This was a good way to start my competitive season even though it’s a little late this year.”

Haley Yerxa, OVGA City & District Women’s Division 1 Champion

The Mina Denison Shield

This massive shield is given after day 1 of the City & District Women’s Championship to the Club with the lowest 4 net scores. The Hylands team won the Shield this year with team members Diane Dolan, Pam Fraser, Janet Geiger and Lise Jubinville.

Congratulations to the OVGA’s three champions and all of the competitors who braved the heat and on day 1 the high winds on both courses.

Janet Geiger, Lise Jubinville, Pam Fraser, & Diane Dolan

