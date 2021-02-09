OVGA and CJGA Continue Partnership with 2021 Junior Events

After establishing a working relationship in recent times, the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) and the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) have announced that the partnership has been extended.

The two organizations will work together in 2021 to conduct five junior golf tournaments in the Ottawa Valley and Outaouais regions.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association and partner with a great organization to increase the junior opportunities to those in the area,” said Tyler Torrieri, Manager of Tour Operations. “The opportunities the CJGA can provide through our various international relations and international event rankings will give greater exposure and opportunities for junior golfers in the Ottawa region.”

“The Ottawa Valley Golf Association is excited to continue our partnership with the CJGA. We have seen a steady increase in participation over the past few years in our Junior events and combining forces will help us to continue to deliver on the high standards we have set to make our regional championships a key component of junior golf development in the region,” says Jim Davidson, OVGA Director of Player Development.

The events that will be included in the partnership between the two organizations are:

OVGA Junior Spring Classic: May 15-16, 2021

OVGA Junior City & District Championship: June 19-20, 2021

CJGA Pinned Golf Series: July 22-23, 2021

OVGA Junior Match-Play: August 13-14, 2021

OVGA Peewee and Mosquito Championship: Sept. 11, 2021

Junior OVGA Cup: Sept. 12, 2021

Registration for these events is expected to open at the end of March.

