OVGA Crowns 2020 Senior Champions

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) concluded their Men and Women’s Senior Championships at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario today under a sun filled sky tempered occasionally by intermittent cloud cover.

WOMEN’S JANET MATTHEWS CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

First off the tee today at Eagle Creek were the OVGA Senior Women playing their one-day Championship for the Janet Mathews Trophy first put in play in 1966.

Pam Fraser from the Hylands Golf Club added her name to the Janet Matthews Championship Trophy with her 2 over par score of 74. In fact, the top three spots were won by Hylands golfers with 4-time Senior Champion winner Diane Dolan finishing second with her score of 5 over par 77 and in third place was 2nd year senior Lise Jubinville with her score of 6 over par 78.

Flagstick talked to Pam after the trophy presentation and asked her about her game today.

“Well, I’m going to be honest. I’m not hitting the ball well. I punched a lot of shots down the fairway today, kept it in play and my putting was phenominal. My short game also kept me alive. I think I might have hit six greens. My husband had to talk me into playing today and of course, now I’m glad I came. It’s my first tournament back in a long time.”

Let’s give credit where credit is due. Pam was being modest in her assessment of her win today. She has been undergoing some medical treatments for the past three years and with the support of her husband Jamie Hackett she is optimistic for the future.

Jamie was also playing in the Men’s Championship today at Eagle Creek and just happened to be making the turn when the announcement was being made that his wife had won the Women’s Senior Championship.

His broad smile told the tale of the pride he has in his wife.

Pam Fraser (Photo: Joe McLean – Flagstick.com)

MEN’S W.G. BEDARD CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

2018 Senior Men’s Champion and Public Player John Taylor, along with Tom Henderson from the Smiths Falls Golf Club, are co-champions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Senior Men’s Championship. Both players finished the 2-day championship with identical scores of 4 over par 148.

Because of Covid-19, competitors are not allowed to stick around at golf courses for long periods of time so a rule was in place that no playoffs would occur at OVGA events. So both players will have their names inscribed on the W.G. Bedard Championship Trophy, which dates back to 1950.

Finishing in 3rd place with his 2-day total score of 149 was Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere and one stroke back in 4th place was Greg Clarke from the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

After the presentation of the championship trophy by OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave, Flagstick talked to the 2020 co-champions.

“I want to thank the OVGA again for putting on another great tournament”, said John Taylor. He continued, “We had two lovely days of weather. Both courses were in great condition. I enjoyed the company of my playing partners both days. It’s unfortunate that we can’t have a playoff but the Covid-19 has hurt everything. But, there’s nothing wrong with having my name next to Tom Henderson’s name on the trophy.”

“Thanks very much”, were Tom’s words acknowledging John’s comments. He continued, “It’s awesome the OVGA is running these tournaments. Whether I’m playing at Smiths Falls or out here with the guys, we’re all social distancing and I’m really glad that the OVGA stepped up to run these tournaments. I’m proud to share this championship with John.”

Asked about playing two consecutive days in the heat, both players didn’t think it had too much bearing on the outcome of the championship. Both players acknowledged the good course conditions at both Upper Canada and Eagle Creek.

Tom Henderson & John Taylor (Photo: Joe McLean – Flagstick.com)

Flagstick also talked to OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave and we asked him about his assessment of the 2020 Senior Championships.

“Everything worked out well”, said Dru. He continued, “I think the players really enjoyed both venues. We had a great turnout and we had some players from outside the region. I would like to thank both Upper Canada and Eagle Creek for hosting our Senior Championships. I would also like to thank our OVGA volunteers for their tremendous work over the past two days. It’s all about the team effort.”

Final Leaderboard Women

Final Leaderboard Men