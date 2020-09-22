Rivermead GC Hosts OVGA Cup

Mother Nature provided a perfect day for the 2nd annual OVGA Cup golf competition on a perfectly groomed Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec on September 21.

Yet, on one of the most pleasant days of the 2020 golf season in the Ottawa area, only 34 Ottawa Valley Golf Association competitors were in the field.

The OVGA Cup competition is in its infancy as far as Ottawa Valley Golf Associations tournaments are concerned. The OVGA dates back to 1981 when the Association took over from the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA) formed in 1948. The ODGA was formed by members of the Ottawa Hunt, Rivermead and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs to formalize golf competitions in the Ottawa area up to then being run for the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) now Golf Quebec.

But, enough of the history lesson as far as the OVGA is concerned.

The OVGA Cup is a relatively small event and entry is only available to OVGA competitors who have played in a minimum of two OVGA competitions during the golf season. At the conclusion of each regular season tournament competitors are awarded OVGA Order of Merit points based on their finish in these events.

At the end of the day yesterday, Dylann Armstrong from the Rideau View Golf Club, Ken Lafreniere from the host Rivermead Golf Club, and Dwight Reinhart from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club held up and took home the OVGA Cups in women’s, senior men’s and men’s competition.

WOMENS OVGA CUP & ORDER OF MERIT WINNERS

Rideau View’s Dylann Armstrong was awarded the OVGA Cup after she recorded the low score of 1 under par, 74, on the tough Rivermead layout. She was followed by Chantale Belley (+5 / 80) and Diane Dolan (+6 / 81) both from the Hylands Golf Club.

Dylann had the following comments after her OVGA Cup win. “I feel great. It was a perfect day for golf with the beautiful weather and my game was playing as it normally does and I’m very happy with everything.” Dylann is also a student and a member of the golf team at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. “Unfortunately our season got cancelled but I’m happy to be here and able to play in this competition.”

Dylann Armstrong (Photo: Joe McLean)

The Women’s 2020 Order of Merit winner for the second year in a row with regular season and OVGA Cup points accumulated was Lise Jubinville, also from the Hylands Golf Club.

Lise Jubinville (Photo: Joe McLean)

SENIOR MENS OVGA CUP & ORDER OF MERIT WINNERS

It took a one-hole sudden-win playoff, but Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere took home the OVGA Cup in the senior division over 2019 champion Tom Henderson from the Smiths Falls Golf Club. Both players posted scores of even par, 72, necessitating the playoff. Third place in the senior men’s division went to Greg Clarke from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club with his score of 1-over-par, 73.

When asked about his OVGA Cup win, Ken Lafreniere responded, “I feel great. It’s nice to close the season with a win and I’d like to thank the OVGA and Rivermead for hosting the event. The weather was fantastic.”

Ken Lafreniere (Photo: Joe McLean)

For his efforts and points collected during the 2020 golf season and his runner-up position today, Smiths Falls Tom Henderson was named the 2020 Order of Merit winner in the senior division. Tom was also the co-champion of the OVGA Senior Men’s Championship.

Tom Henderson (Photo: Joe McLean)

MENS OVGA CUP & ORDER OF MERIT WINNERS

Dwight Reinhart from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club posted the low score of 1-under-par 71 to take the OVGA Cup by one stroke over Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny and his even par score of 72. One stroke back, giving him 3rd place in this close competition, was Jared Coyle from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club.

Dwight Reinhart, the winner of the OVGA City & District and Masters Championships and now the OVGA Cup Champion was quoted, “Today was a very good day. The course was set up tough I thought with some difficult pins out there. The course was in amazing shape. I just kept it pretty simple today and I tried to hit as many greens as I could and it worked out great.”

Dwight Reinhart (Photo: Joe McLean)

Based on his regular season and OVGA Cup competition points, Ryan Sevigny from the Eagle Creek Golf Club was named the 2020 Order of Merit winner. Ryan was also the winner of the OVGA City & District Match Play Championship.

Ryan Sevigny (Photo: Joe McLean)

Noting the favourable comments from OVGA competitors in this year’s OVGA Cup, this event can only grow and prosper in the future. In the opinion of this former OVGA President and Tournament Director, it’s a welcome addition to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Tournament Schedule.

Congratulations to all competitors in the OVGA Cup competitions. The OVGA also thanked the Rivermead Golf Club and its members for allowing the OVGA Cup competition to be held on their golf course.

The final event on the OVGA schedule for 2020 season is the Tournament of Club Champions Championship being held at the Hylands Golf Club on September 28 and 29.

Final scores for this OVGA Cup competition and the updated OVGA Order of Merit point totals can be viewed on the OVGA Website here.

