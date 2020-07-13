Sevigny Wins OVGA Qualifier at Rockland

The Rockland Golf Club, formerly the Outaouais Golf Club, in Rockland, Ontario hosted an Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) men’s qualifier today. OVGA golfers from across Eastern Quebec and Western Quebec were competing on the original North/West par 72 course for OVGA Cup Order of Merit points as well as gift vouchers for the low scorers.

Additionally, “A” and Senior Class players were playing for spots in the upcoming OVGA Match Play Championships at GreyHawk on August 4th and 5th. The top three players in “A” Class were also playing for spots in the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship being held on Monday, August 31st at Camelot Golf & Country Club.

“B” Class

“B” Class OVGA Players teed it up first this morning at Rockland and the top three players represented golf clubs around the Valley. With a score of 79, Marc Beauvais from the Sand Point Golf Club near Arnprior led the way. He was followed by Vincent Britt-Guy from the Buckingham Golf Club with a score of 82 and in third place one stroke higher at 83 was Glengarry’s Jeffrey Willard.

Senior Class

Ties seem to be in order in OVGA Senior Competition this year. Last week there was a four-way tie for 2nd place in the senior division. At Rockland today, Perry Freda from Madawaska, Tom Henderson from Smiths Falls and Greg Clarke from the Ottawa Hunt Club all posted scores of 2-over-par 74 to tie for first place. Perry and Tom were also involved in the four-way tie for second place at eQuinelle last week.

I’m sure both of these gentlemen will be near the top of the standings when the OVGA Senior Championship for the W. G. Bedard Trophy is held next week at Upper Canada and Eagle Creek on Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21. The defending Senior Champion from 2019 is Tom Hossfeld from the Hylands Golf Club.

The men will be joined at Eagle Creek next Tuesday by the OVGA Senior Women who are playing for the Janet Matthews Trophy. Teri De Luis from the Brockville Country Club is the defending 2019 Senior Women’s Champion.

“A” Class

Ryan Sevigny was the winner of the OVGA Qualifier at Rockland today. The defending 2019 OVGA City & District Champion and Ottawa Sports Award Golfer of the Year for 2019 was the only player in the field to shoot under par with his score of 70, or two under par. Ryan’s card showed 3 birdies, 1 bogie and 14 pars on his round.

“It was a great good day out there,” Sevigny shared with Flagstick.com. “I had been struggling with my irons lately but under the well-trained eyes of Gregg Foley, he was able to straighten me out and give me a concrete swing thought I’ve been able to bring with me to the golf course.”

The winner added about the round, “I kept the ball in play today, avoiding any big numbers and gave myself several good looks. The course was set up fair today with a couple tricky pin locations. Big thanks to Rockland GC for having the course in great shape for us and huge thanks to the entire OVGA team for all their hard work making these events possible.”

Second place in “A” Division went to Cory Roque of the Hylands Golf Club with his score of one over par, 73. Tied for third place with scores of two over par, 74, were Jonah O’Connor from the Renfrew Golf Club, Public Player Alexander Rodriguez, Owen Walsh from the Rideau View Golf Club and Zachary Car from the Camelot Golf and Country Club.

Congratulations to all of the participants in today’s qualifier at the Rockland Golf Club.

