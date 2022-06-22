OVGA Hosts Mixed Event at Cedarhill

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) hosted at mixed event at the Cedarhill Golf and Country Club in Nepean, Ontario on Monday, June 20.

A total of 44 players turned out out on what proved to be a sunny day for golf in the Mixed Modified Alternate Shot Two-Player competition. That included multiple members from the host club who fared well in the tournament.

Leading the way on the day was the team of Derek MacLean of eQuinelle and Tamara Chamberlain of Eagle Creek Golf Club who managed an impressive score of 75. That earned them the victory in Flight 1 by a single shot.

A score of 81 propelled Ron Nezan and Susan Gillean to a win in Flight 2 on familiar turf. They are both members at Cedarhill.

Host club members swept the Net divisions with Gail and Greg Nezan taking Flight 1 with a net score of 70, while Martin and Peggy Wells turned in a score of 65 to capture Flight 2. That score also earned them the Bernard and Peggy Turner-Davis Award for best overall net score.

Full Results at this link

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

