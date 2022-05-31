OVGA Hosts Packed Field Day at Greensmere G&CC

There was an exceptional turnout for the first Field Day of the year for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA). 120 players tipped it up at the Greensmere Golf & Country Club on May 30th.

The event included Men A, B, Senior, and Women divisions, with qualifying spots for the OVGA Match Play Championships and the Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship also on the line.

MEN A Gross:

Brad Goodma of the host Greensmere G&CC won with a score of 71. Max Lizondo from Royal Ottawa GC and Ryan Sevigny from Eagle Creek GC tied for 2nd with scores of 73.

These three players each earned a spot in the OVGA Match Play Championship to be held at The Canadian G&CC on August 8/9 and the Quebec Alexander of Tunis to be held at Rideau View GC on June 27/28.

MEN A Net: Stephen Moon from Larrimac GC won with a score of 73.

MEN B Gross: Denis Barsalo from Glengarry G&CC, and Joe Gamble, Public Player, tied with scores of 79.

MEN B Net. Anthony Kell from Pakenham Highlands GC won with a score of 77.

In the Women’s Division, familiar faces made it into the top spots.

WOMEN A Gross:

Lise Jubinville from Hylands GC won with a score of 81. Lucy Pouliot and Teri De Luis both from Brockville G&CC tied for 2nd with scores of 83.

Lise pre-qualified for the Match Play Championship as the 2021 Order of Merit Ranking Champion, and Terri also pre-qualified as the 2021 defending Match Play Champion.

The two new spots awarded for the Match Play go to Lucy Pouliot and Louise Hotte from Buckingham GC who was in a 4-way tie for 4th and earned her way in by retrogression.

WOMEN A Net: Lucy Pouliot – Brockville G&CC – 73

WOMEN B Gross: Brenda Pilon – Hylands GC – 85

WOMEN B Net: Collen Hache – Greensmere G&CC – 71

Men’s Senior Division:

GROSS: OVGA Men’s Tournament Director Jim Crawford from GreyHawk GC won with a score of 73. Tom Henderson from Smiths Falls GC and Peter Harrison from Ottawa Hunt GC tied for 2nd with scores of 74. Each of these three players earned spots into the OVGA Senior Match Play Championship.

NET: Martin Wells from Cedarhill GC won with a score of 73.

For complete tournament results, visit ovga.org.

Next Field Day for Men A, B, and Seniors with qualifying Match Play spots is June 14 at The Marshes. Registration closes June 5th.

The OVGA thanks all it’s sponsors, volunteers, and Greensmere Golf & Country Club for supporting amateur golf in the region.

