OVGA Intersectionals Return For 2021 – Men’s Event Gets Them Started

After unfortunately being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Intersectional competitions have returned. The 2021 edition begins on Sunday, July 4, with the Men’s Competition.

The history of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Intersectionals for male golfers dates back to 1934 when the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) ran its first men’s intersectional contest in the Ottawa area.

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club will play host in the A Division, welcoming teams from Rideau View, Carleton and Royal Ottawa.

The full schedule for July 4 can been seen below.

The Women’s Intersectionals will be contested on July 11, followed by the Juniors on July 18, the Senior Women on August 30, and will conclude with the Senior Men on September 7th. (Click the links to see the respective 2021 Divisions)