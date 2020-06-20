OVGA Junior Tournaments Set To Go Ahead

Jim Davidson, the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Board of Director responsible for Player Development, says the organization is set to go ahead with some Junior events for 2021.

While the Spring Classic and Junior Intersectionals have been cancelled for this year, and the Golf Quebec Summer Games Qualifier has been pushed to 2021, the OVGA will conduct three events (including two championships) for juniors. The championships will be the OVGA Junior City & District Championship and the OVGA Junior Match Play.

The Junior City & District will play out on July 19 (Gatineau GC) and July 24 at the Mississippi Golf Club.

The Junior Match Play Championship will take place on August 14-16 at the Greensmere G&CC (Legacy Course) in Carp, Ontario.

While it is almost full, the Parent/Junior Scramble will be played on July 4th at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

With the return of play there are some new guidelines participants will need to follow and changes on the golf course as well. Only one spectator will be allowed per Junior, there will be no water coolers on the course, and no awards ceremony. More information on those protocols is available through the OVGA.

Players interested in the events can sign up here: OVGA Juniors registration page

—

