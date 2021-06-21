OVGA Decides 2021 Junior City & District Championship Titles

eQuinelle (Kemptville, Ontario) and Pakenham Golf Clubs (Pakenham Golf Club) hosted the 2021 Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Junior City & District Championships this past weekend, June 19/20.

One of the biggest fields in recent years, especially in the boys division, contested in Pee Wee, Bantam, Juvenile and Junior age groups in both boys and girls competition. While the numbers were low in the girls’ age groups, the competitions were friendly but fierce.

Champions in the boys divisions were:

Ty Rouse, Eagle Creek – Junior

Isaiah Ibit, GreyHawk – Juvenile

Atlas Ibit, GreyHawk – Bantam

Dawson Lew, Wyndance – Pee Wee

Champions in the girl’s divisions were:

Avery Mack, Royal Ottawa – Junior

Lauren Gervais, Rideau View – Juvenile

Carlee Meilleur, Loyalist – Bantam

Sanvi Srivastava, Carleton Golf & Yacht – Pee Wee

Keith and Dawson Briscoe, William Sly and Declan Needham from the Pakenham Golf Club made up a foursome of mosquito aged players and played their first competitive competition at the end of the City & District field. OVGA Junior Tournament Director Jim Davidson awarded prizes to each of the mosquito players.

Congratulations to all junior competitors and officials who participated in the 2021 OVGA Junior City & District Championships.

Full Results