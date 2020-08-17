OVGA Crowns 2020 Junior Match Play Champions

by Jim Davidson, Ottawa Valley Golf Association

The weather held for most of the final day of the OVGA Junior Match-play Championships at Greensmere Golf & Country Club in Carp, Ontario on August 16. All of the final matches were on the last 5 holes when play was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain. The Legacy course held up very well, and after a 90-minute delay, the sky’s cleared and players were able to resume play and complete their matches.

Ty Rouse (Eagle Creek) took the Junior Boys title with wins over Mathis Rollin (Camelot) and a birdie on the 18th hole for a 1up victory over the defending champion Matthieu Massicotte (Rivermead).

Ty Rouse, OVGA Photo

In the Juvenile Boys division, James Newton (Royal Ottawa) took top honours with a 1 up win over Dylan MacLeod (Mississippi) and 2&1 over Jared Lipski (Kanata).

James Newton, OVGA Photo

The Bantam Boys champion was Yaorui Xu (Ottawa Hunt), with wins over Isaiah Ibit (GreyHawk) and Rowan MacDonald (Rideau View).

Yaorui Xu, OVGA Photo

Atlas Ibit (GreyHawk) took the Pee-wee boys division with wins over Samy Tahar (Rivermead) and Charles-Edmond Proulx (Vallée du Richelieu).

Atlas Ibit, OVGA Photo

On the girls side, Antonia Ho (Kanata) and Sophie Foulds (Royal Ottawa) had an exciting Bantam Championship match that went to hole #17 where Antonia won 2&1 to join the other girls crowned on Saturday, Lauren Gervais (Kanata) and Carlee Meilleur (Loyalist) in the Junior and Pee-wee girls divisions.

Lauren Gervais

Antonia Ho

Carlee Meillieur

This was the final event on the OVGA 2020 Junior calendar, and will be used to decide the overall season series Order-of-Merit winners. Stay tuned and good luck to all of our Juniors competing in Provincial Championships this month!

Full Results