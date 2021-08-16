OVGA Junior Match Play Championships Decided at Falcon Ridge Golf Club

The final regular season event on the 2021 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Schedule was played over two days on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14 at the Falcon Ridge Golf Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa.

60 junior competitors played in the OVGA Match Play Championships for junior boys and girls in various age groupings based on birthdays on August 1, 2021.

PEE WEE GIRLS (Ages 9-12)

In the Saturday afternoon match between the only OVGA Pee Wee Girls registered, Payton Pattison from the Colonnade Golf Club defeated Gracelyn Xiao from the Rivermead Golf Club 2 holes up with 1 to play to win the OVGA Pee Wee Girls Match Play Championship.

Payton Pattison (right) (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

BANTAM GIRLS (Ages 13-14)

Avery Nordman from the Canadian Golf & Country Club defeated Sophie Foulds from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club by a score of 4 holes up with 2 to play to win the OVGA Bantam Girls Match Play Championship.

Avery had defeated Shinyao Zhang from the Rivermead Golf Club while Sophie defeated club-mate Elizabeth Chen-Baker to reach the championship final.

Avery Nordman (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

JUNIOR GIRLS (Ages 17-18)

Isabella Ferguson from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club defeated club-mate Antonia Ho in the OVGA Junior Girls Championship match by a score of 8 holes up with 7 to play.

Both Isabella and Antonia had first round byes to reach the semi-final round. In the semi-final round Isabella defeated another Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club player Jenna Collins by a score of 4 & 3 while Antonia defeated Lexa Phillips from the eQuinelle Golf Club by a score of 9 & 8.

Isabella Ferguson (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

PEE WEE BOYS (Ages 9-12)

Jimmy Galbraith from Le Maitre Golf Club in Mont Tremblant defeated Karson Hurlbert from the Camelot Golf & Country Club by a score of 2 & 1 to win the OVGA Pee Wee Boys Match Play Championship.

Jimmy defeated Aidan Reil from the Camelot Golf & Country Club in 20 holes and Landon Van Loon from the Upper Canada Golf Course 1 up to reach the championship final. Karson defeated Tyson Lum-Wah from the Kanata Golf & Country Club 2 & 1 and Chase Jerome from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 21 holes to reach the championship final.

Jimmy Galbraith (right) (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

BANTAM BOYS (Ages 13-14)

Top seeded Carter O’Brien from the Prescott Golf Club defeated Ryan Power from the Eagle Creek Golf Club 1 up to win the OVGA Boys Bantam Match Play Championship.

Carter reached the final round after a first round bye with wins over Sam (Shenglin) Liu from the Emerald Links Golf Club (9 & 7) and Russell Aide from the Trillium wood Golf Club (3 & 1) while Ryan reached the final round after a first round bye with wins over Cohen Adamson from eQuinelle Golf Club and Rowan MacDonald from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club (5 & 4).

Carter O’Brien (Left) (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

JUVENILE BOYS (Ages 15-16)

Top seeded Isaiah Ibit from the GreyHawk Golf Club defeated Graydon Laughlin from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club 3 & 1 to win the OVGA Juvenile Boys Match Play Championship.

Isaiah defeated Benjamin Serjak from the Kanata Golf & Country Club (6 & 4), Jayson Ross from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (5 & 3) and Max Corcoran from the Loch March Golf Club (4 & 2) while Graydon defeated Laurier Perrault from the Rivermead Golf Club (19th hole), Mathis Fortin from the Hylands Golf Club (4 & 3) and Ben Sheridan from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (4 & 2) to reach the championship final.

Isaiah Ibit (left) (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

JUNIOR BOYS (Ages 17-18)

Top seeded Ty Rouse from the Eagle Creek Golf Club defeated second seed Hudson Turcotte from the Loch March Golf & Country Club (3 & 1) to win the OVGA Junior Boys Match Play Championship.

Ty had a first round bye and then defeated Dylan MacLeod from the Mississippi Golf Club (3 & 2) and Francisco Sanchez from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (3 & 2) to reach the championship final while Hudson defeated Cam Stone from the Kanata Golf & Country Club (4 & 2), Jake McBride from the Rideau View Country Club (3 & 2) and Sebastien Albert from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (5 & 3).

Ty Rouse (Photo: Alec Deschamps, OVGA)

Congratulations to all of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association 2021 Junior Match Play Champions as well as all junior competitors in the Match Play Championships.

Both Ty Rouse and Isaiah Ibit earlier this year were winners in their age groupings in the OVGA City & District Junior Boys Championships.

The final event scheduled for OVGA Junior Golfers is the Junior OVGA Cup for Pee Wee Golfers on Saturday, September 11 on the Royal Nine at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club while Bantam, Juvenile and Junior competitors will play at the Greensmere Golf & Country Club in their OVGA Cup Competition on Sunday, September 12. Entry to the Junior OVGA Cup competitions is based on the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Order of Merit rankings from the 2021 golf season.