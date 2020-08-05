OVGA Match Play Championships Head Into Final Day

The first two rounds of the 2020 Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Match Play Championships were concluded today at the wet GreyHawk Golf Club in the East end of the City of Ottawa in Navan, Ontario. With rain falling off and on throughout the day, eight women, sixteen men and an equal number of senior men participated in today’s matches played on the Talon Course at GreyHawk.

Unlike the past where there was one day of medal play qualifying, match play competitors had to qualify for match play during qualifying events designated by the OVGA.

Defending 2019 OVGA Match Play Champions playing today were Hyland’s Lise Jubinville (Women), Public Player Jordan Burwash (Men) and Public Player John Taylor (Senior Men). By the end of the day, only Lise was left standing with a chance of retaining her title.

WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY

Since the Women’s Match Play competition was re-instituted in 2017, the only champion has been Hyland’s Lise Jubinville.

Going in to today’s matches there was a fairly good chance that a Hylands Member would emerge as the winner of the Women’s Match Play as six of the eight qualifiers were members of the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa.

In opening round action Lise Jubinville defeated Greensmere’s Sherry Rodenkirch 7&5; Brockville CC’s Teri De Luis defeated Brockville’s Lucy Pouliot 7&5; Hyland’s Brenda Pilon advanced after the withdrawal of Hyland’s Diane Dolan and Hyland’s Margot Greenberg defeated club-mate Pam Fraser 1up.

Moving on to Wednesday afternoon’s Final are Hyland’s Lise Jubinville and Margot Greenberg. Lise defeated Teri De Luis 4&3 and Margot defeated Brenda Pilon 6&4.

SENIOR MEN’S MATCH PLAY

In opening round matches, Smiths Falls Tom Henderson won by default with the withdrawal of Belle Vue’s Richard Delisle; GreyHawk’s Ken Clark defeated Greensmere’s Lyle Alexander 3&2; Kanawaki’s Daniel Gelinas defeated Algonquin’s Andre Barbe 2up; 2014 and 2017 Champion Tom Hossfeld from Hylands defeated GreyHawk’s Jim Crawford 2&1; 2019 Champion John Taylor defeated Public Player John Hunt 1up; Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere defeated Hautes Plaines’ Stephane Racine 3&2; Madawaska’s Perry Freda defeated Bay of Quinte’s Phil Howlett 3&2 and Rockland’s Marc Bedard defeated Ottawa Hunt’s Greg Clarke 1up.

In Quarter-Final matches this afternoon, Ken Clark defeated Tom Henderson 1up; Tom Hossfeld defeated Daniel Gelinas 4&3; Ken Lafreniere defeated John Taylor 1up and Perry Freda defeated Marc Bedard 7&6.

Wednesday Morning’s Semi-Final Matches are Ken Clark vs Tom Hossfeld and Ken Lafreniere vs Perry Freda with the winners advancing to an afternoon final to crown a new Champion.

MEN’S MATCH PLAY

The Ottawa City & District Match Play Championship Trophy, donated by Lyn Stewart in 1939, is being played for at the GreyHawk Golf Club in the men’s competition. From 1939 through 1947, competition was conducted by the Ottawa District of the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) and from 1948 through 1980 by the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA). Since then, Match Play Competitions have been conducted by the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA).

Opening round matches saw Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny defeat 2019 Champion Public Player Jordan Burwash 4&2; Camelot’s Zachary Car defeated Public Player Alexander Rodriguez 4&3; Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Jared Coyle defeated Eagle Creek’s Shane Fagan 4&3; Rideau View’s Owen Walsh defeated Glengarry’s Benjamin Lowe 1up; Ottawa Hunt’s Chris Campbell defeated Renfrew’s Jonah O’Connor 5&3; Rivermead’s Jean-Francois Guillot defeated 2013 Champion from Cedar Glen’s Kurtis Barkley 4&3; Carleton Golf & Yacht’s Robert Mustard defeated Camelot’s Maxx Rochette 5&4 and Royal Ottawa’s Max Lizondo defeated Isle de Montreal’s Nicolas Lapointe 3&1.

In Quarter-Final Matches this afternoon, Ryan Sevigny defeated Zachary Car 2&1; Jared Coyle defeated Owen Walsh 2&1; Chris Campbell defeated Jean-Francois Guillot 1up and Robert Mustard defeated Max Lizondo 1up.

Wednesday Morning’s Semi-Final Matches are Ryan Sevigny vs Jared Coyle and Chris Campbell vs Robert Mustard with the winners advancing to the afternoon championship final.